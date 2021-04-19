Munster SHC 2021 draw: Limerick to take on Cork in semi-final

Kyle Hayes of Limerick in action against Waterford's Austin Gleeson during last November's Munster SHC final. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Reigning All-Ireland, Munster and League champions Limerick will face Cork in this year’s provincial semi-final, following this morning's draw.

John Kiely’s team, who won every competitive game they played last year, are gunning for a third provincial crown in a row, a feat not achieved by the county since 1935.

In the only quarter-final this year, Clare will face Waterford in a rehash of last year’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final, a game the Déise won by nine points.

The winner of that game will play 2019 All-Ireland champions Tipperary in the other Munster semi-final.

Speaking on RTÉ radio for today’s draw, Munster Council chairman Liam Lenihan revealed that the trophy given to the winners had been newly-christened the Mick Mackey Cup in honour of the Limerick legend who won five Munster and three All-Ireland senior titles between 1930 and 1947.

MUNSTER SHC 2021 DRAW

Quarter-final

Clare v Waterford

Semi-final

Limerick v Cork

Tipperary v Clare/Waterford

Final - July 18

Clare/Waterford/Tipperary v Limerick/Cork

Other dates and venues to be confirmed

Online Editors