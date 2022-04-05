Munster MHC round-up: Tipperary have edge on Waterford, while Cork see off Kerry

Here's how Tuesday night's Munster Minor Hurling Championship action unfolded.

Tipperary 1-22 Waterford 0-23

Damien Corbett shot 1-8 as Tipperary edged a 46 score thriller at Fraher Field.

Waterford went close to snatching victory at the death when a Jack Twomey flick was deflected away for a 65. Twomey was top scorer for the hosts with 12 points.

The sides were level five times in the second half before a sublime sideline cut from Corbett on 58 minutes gave Tipp a lead that they didn't relinquish.

The diminutive corner forward was a thorn in Waterford's side all night. Midfielder Ciaran Foley shot six points while full forward Tom Delaney got three.

At the other end, Twomey tormented the Tipp full backs. Conor Tobin and Billy O'Connell also shone for the Déise but they gave away too many soft scores.

A wind assisted Waterford led 0-14 to 1-8 at the break. Seven different players raised white flags for Shane Ahearne's side.

On ten minutes, Tipp captain Sam O'Farrell picked out Damien Corbett at the edge of the square and he fired an unstoppable shot to the roof of the net.

A Corbett sideline edged Tipp ahead with two minutes left. Paddy McCormack pounced on a Waterford short puck-out and lashed the ball over.

Twomey nailed his 12th point and nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat when he connected with Conor Keane's late free.

Scorers: Tipperary – D Corbett 1-8 (5fs, 1 65, 1 s-l), C Foley 0-6 (3fs), P McCormack, T Delaney 0-3 each, J Egan, S Rowan 0-1 each. Waterford – J Twomey 0-12 (9fs), C Tobin 0-3, B O'Connell, M Morrissey 0-2 each, D Walsh, J Henley, G Power, P Cummins 0-1 each.

Tipperary: E Horgan, C O'Donnell, A O'Halloran, J Quinlan; S O'Farrell, T Sheehan, J O'Callaghan; C Foley, A Daly; C English, J Egan, P Phelan; D Corbett, T Delaney, P McCormack. Subs: S Rowan for Phelan (46), D McCarthy for Daly (52), E Morris for O'Donnell (56), J Ormond for Delaney (62).

Waterford: C Ó Siothcháin; C Keane, A O'Neill, T Brennan; B O'Connell, D Lalor, D Walsh; S Mackey, J Henley; M Morrissey, J Hegarty, G Power; P Cummins, C Tobin, J Twomey. Subs: C Ryan for Keane (Blood, 25-27), C Ryan for Hegarty (37), B O'Sullivan for Henley (57).

Referee: C O'Regan (Cork).

Read More





Cork 3-25 Kerry 0-11

Cork eased to an opening round win over Kerry in this predictable Munster Minor Hurling Championship round one clash at the Austin Stack Park Tralee.

Cork were stronger and more skillful in most lines with the notable exception of midfield where the diminutive Luke Rochford really excelled for Kerry until injury forced him off in the second half.

Cork powered by Daniel Murnane at centre back who ended up with four points from play were on top from the very outset with Ross O’ Sullivan deadly accurate from frees and play while Ben Walsh finished to the Kerry net as early as fifth minute.

Luke Rochford added two for Kerry with Killian Boyle also converting two frees but Cork had a better spread of scores with Adam O’Sullivan and Timmy Wilk also adding to Kerry’s woe. Cork led 1-12 to 0-6 at the interval and with aid of the wind in the second half; the win was never in doubt.

Cork added two goals from Timmy Wilk and wing forward Adam O’Sullivan as Ross O’Sullivan top scored with 0-10 as Kerry’s got tried.

Killian Boyle added three more frees before being forced to retire injured as Cork finished the stronger with Daniel Murnane adding three second half points from midfield.

But Cork outscored Kerry 2-13 to 0-5 in the second half and Paudie Murray will be happy with the win but will 14 wides will not please him while Tadgh Flynn feels his side will have learnt a lot from the outing.

Scorers: Cork - R O’Sullivan 0-10 (0-7f, 0-1 65), A O’Sullivan 1-4, D Murnane 0-4, T Wilk 1-1, B Walsh 1-0, N Murray, J Casey 0-2 each, T O’Leary Hayes, E O’Mahony 0-1 each. Kerry - K Boyle 0-5f, J Enright 0-2, L Rochford, S McElligott (0-1f), B O’Connor, L Óg O’Connor 0-1 each.

Kerry: T Godley ( Kilmoyley); R McGrath ( Ballyduff) , C Nolan (Kilmoyley) , D Nolan Crotta O’Neills) ; G O’Riordan ( St Brendans), L Kennelly (Ballyduff), K Sheehan ( Abbeydorney) ; S McElligott ( Crotta O’Neills) , L Rochford Ballyduff) ; C O’Sullivan ( Abbeydorney) , J Enright ( Ballyduff) , L Óg O’Connor ( St Brendans) ; K Boyle (Ballyduff) , C Fitzgerald ( Ballyheigue) , B O’Connor ( Dr Crokes). Subs: K Best ( St Brendans) for Sheehan (21, injured), A McDonagh ( St Brendans) for Fitzgerald (43), D Corridon (Kilmoyley ) for Boyle (47, injured), K Quilter (Causeway) for Enright (58), R Hanafin ( Abbeydorney) for Rochford (60, injured).

Cork: D O’Connell ( Dromina); T O’Leary Hayes ( Midleton), J O’Brien (Fermoy), E Guinane ( Valley Rovers); S Ahern ( Bandon), D Murnane ( Carrigtwohill), M Woods ( Valley Rovers); P O’Shea ( Erin’s Own), B Walsh ( Killeagh); A O’Sullivan ( Ballinhassig), T Wilk ( Cobh), E O’Mahony ( Newtownshandrum); R O’Sullivan ( Na Piarsaigh), J Murray ( Youghal), J Wigginton Barrett ( St Finbarrs ). Subs: C O’Leary (Fr O’Neills) for Walsh (41), S Lynam (Glen Rovers) for Wigginton Barrett (43), C Buckley (St Finbarr’s) for Woods (47), J Casey (Youghal) for O’Mahony (49), D Cashman (Bride Rovers) for Guinane (56).

Referee: A Tierney (Tipperary).