Munster MHC round-up: Clare edge Cork as Tipp sweep Waterford aside

Clare’s hopes of winning a first Electric Ireland Munster MHC title since 2011 remain alive after they got the better of Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Never trailing at any stage, the Banner responded well to losing a six-point first-half lead as they began the second half with a Cian Neylon goal inside 45 seconds of the restart and they were six in front again by the 38th minute. Though Cork battled well to stay in the tie, the goal remained significant in keeping Clare in front.

Not having played in three weeks after topping their group, Cork were rusty from the outset and their scoring efficiency was below what it had been – they had 21 wides in total. Clare, with Oisín Whelan, James Organ and Jack O’Neill shining in attack and Eoin Gunning brilliant in defence, moved 0-7 to 0-3 ahead after four points in a row and then, after Timmy Wilk replied for Cork, Whelan scored a fine goal to make it 1-7 to 0-4.

However, Cork fought back well and Ross O’Sullivan’s goal helped them to draw level at 1-8 before the sides retired at 1-9 each. Neylon’s goal put Clare back into a lead that would never be lost, though, and Whelan was accurate from dead balls throughout. Adam O’Sullivan, Daniel Murnane and Peter O’Shea had points as Cork took the fight to Clare but, though Ross O’Sullivan did create a late goal opportunity, Mark Sheedy saved and the Banner meet Tipperary next week.

Scorers – Clare: O Whelan 1-8 (5f, 2 65), C Neylon 1-1, J Organ 0-4, M Collins, J O’Neill 0-2 each. Cork: R O’Sullivan 1-4 (2 65, 1f), A O’Sullivan 0-4, P O’Shea, T Wilk, S O’Donoghue 0-2 each, J Murray, B Walsh, D Murnane 0-1 each.

CLARE: M Sheedy; E Gunning, F Treacy, J Cahill; S McMahon, J Hegarty, R McNamara; P Ó Sé, D Stritch; M Collins, J O’Neill, J Organ; C Neylon, O Whelan, S Scanlon. Subs: D Keane Hayes for Collins (47), M O’Halloran for Stritch (55), F Hegarty for O’Neill, F Hayes for Scanlon (both 60).

CORK: D O’Connell; D Cashman, J O’Brien, E Guinane; T O’Leary Hayes, D Murnane, M Woods; P O’Shea, B Walsh; A O’Sullivan, J Murray, T Wilk; J Casey, S O’Donoghue, R O’Sullivan. Subs: S Ahern for O’Brien (20-23, temporary), J Wigginton Barrett for Casey (43), O Fitzgerald for Murray (47), D McCarthy for Walsh (53).

Referee: N Barry (Waterford).

Tipperary 3-27 Waterford 0-15

Full forward Tom Delaney shot 1-12 from play as the Tipperary minor hurlers ran out 21-point winners over Waterford in Thurles.

The Cahir man was unmarkable as James Woodlock's side set up a Munster final with Clare next week. Subs Jack Hayes and Darragh McCarthy added late goals for a rampant home team.

The sides were level five times in the opening nine minutes before Tipp pulled away. Delaney finished the half with 1-6 from play. On 31 minutes, a high ball from Ciarán Foley was batted out by Waterford goalkeeper Brian Callaghan and Delaney smashed it to the net. He also nailed stunning points from both sidelines. Jack Twomey got five points for Waterford, including a beauty in front of the New Stand, as they trailed 1-14 to 0-8 at the break.

Seven points was as close as Waterford got in the second period. Delaney added six points to his tally. On 60 minutes, he set up sub Jack Hayes for a goal. Darragh McCarthy added another a minute later. Waterford goalkeeper Brian Callaghan pulled off three brilliant second half saves.

Scorers for Tipperary: T Delaney 1-12, D McCarthy 1-1(1f), P McCormack, D Corbett (3fs, 1 65), 0-4 each, J Hayes 1-0, A Daly, C Martin, J Egan 0-2 each.

Scorers for Waterford: J Twomey 0-10 (8fs, 1 65), P Cummins, M Morrissey, G Power, B O'Sullivan, C Tobin 0-1 each.

Tipperary: E Horgan; C O'Donnell, A O'Halloran, J Quinlan; S O'Farrell, T Sheehan, J O'Callaghan; J Egan, A Daly; P Phelan, C Foley, C Martin; D Corbett, T Delaney, P McCormack.

Subs: C English for Corbett (50), D McCarthy for Phelan (53), S Rowan for Martin (56), K Loughnane for Sheehan (58), J Hayes for McCormack (58).

Waterford: B Callaghan; T Brennan, B Drohan, C Keane; B O’Connell, A O'Neill, D Walsh; D Lalor, P Cummins; M Morrissey, S Mackey, G Power; J Henley, J Twomey, B O'Sullivan.

Subs: J Hegarty for Lalor (32), C Tobin for Henley (HT), B Flynn for Power (52), C Dunphy for Walsh (60).

Referee: J Donnellan (Clare)