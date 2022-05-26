| 15.9°C Dublin

Munster hurling final declared a sellout after remaining 11,000 tickets snapped up in 11 minutes

Limerick are looking to win their fourth Munster title in a row. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Limerick are looking to win their fourth Munster title in a row. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Limerick are looking to win their fourth Munster title in a row. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Limerick are looking to win their fourth Munster title in a row. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Munster GAA has flagged that next week's hurling final between Limerick and Clare in Semple Stadium will be a 46,000 sell-out.

It follows the swift sale this morning of 11,000 terrace tickets which were snapped up within 11 minutes of going on sale on Ticketmaster and at participating Supervalu and Centra outlets at 10am.

Munster has sent out an update to state that all remaining tickets are with season-ticket holders and the Limerick and Clare county boards. They do not expect there will be any returns.

The pairing is an obvious draw, given the rivalry of Limerick and Clare traditionally and Limerick's status as Munster and All-Ireland champions. But the resurgence of Clare under Brian Lohan has spiked interest in the county as they topped the round robin group on score difference, having drawn with Limerick in Ennis.

Munster crowds have been healthy with around 216,000 attending the 10 round robin games, a drop of 8.5pc on 2019 but a 6.5pc lift by comparison to the same venue rota in 2018.

GAA Newsletter

Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy