Hurling Premium

'It’s going to take a lot of soul searching' - A case of no tomorrow for below par Waterford

Waterford hurling followers approach the final day of the Munster round-robin with an air of impending doom, needing a positive result in Ennis where it is doubtful too many of them will travel for the last assignment against Clare. Even if they manage to win, there isn’t much Waterford hope that Cork will fail to beat Tipperary in Thurles, despite Cork’s own reputation for flattering to deceive.