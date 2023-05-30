Munster GAA to name SHC final stadium today after request from Clare for Semple Stadium

Clare GAA wish for the Munster SHC final clash with Limerick to be played at Semple Stadium in Thurles

Munster GAA have put off confirming a venue until today for the senior hurling championship final between Clare and Limerick on Sunday week.

Munster GAA's Competition Controls Committee looked set to schedule the game, which will have a 2pm throw-in as the Leinster final is fixed for 4pm on the same afternoon, for Páirc Uí Chaoimh but a request from Clare, who are understood to be keen for Semple Stadium in Thurles to be chosen instead, has stalled confirmation, Munster has confirmed.

The corresponding game between the counties was played in Semple Stadium Thurles last year.

The choice of Páirc Uí Chaoimh will prompt some controversy if it presses ahead, especially in Clare given how access to Thurles from both counties is easier than negotiating Cork city.

But Munster are keen to move their showpiece game around and this final, if it is played in Cork, would be the first time that the new Páirc will have a full house, 45,000, for a GAA game since its redevelopment was completed in 2017.

Earlier this year, the GAA's CCCC fixed the Limerick-Kilkenny hurling league final for Páirc Uí Chaoimh, despite the geographical advantage that Semple Stadium held for the participating counties.

The capacity for Semple Stadium is only a few hundred more, 45,690.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosted the 2021 Munster final between Limerick and Tipperary but the attendance was restricted to just 7,000 because of Covid.