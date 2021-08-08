Mullen matures into major influence

They returned home to Ballyhale in deflated spirits that evening, only five weeks after winning the club All-Ireland for the second year running. A few hours earlier Kilkenny had drawn with Clare in the National League at Nowlan Park, but the issue concerning everyone was Adrian Mullen’s welfare, after he suffered a serious injury in the match.

“It was a massive blow,” says Colin Fennelly, “because Michael (Fennelly) retired that year as well. But we still moved on from there. You get players, you lose players; they come and go. That’s the way we had to look at it.”

Even in Ballyhale, with its remarkable conveyor belt of talent, a player like Mullen is not easily replaced. The previous month he had helped his club win an eighth All-Ireland title, following on from his first season in 2019 as a Kilkenny senior player in which he finished Young Hurler of the Year. In 2019 he scored five points from play in his first All-Ireland club final at 19. Enlisted by Brian Cody while still in his teens, it made no difference; a seamless transition from boy to man.

Immediately he showed himself ready to be not just a county player, but a key one. That September his loss to Kilkenny was evident, when starting the All-Ireland final but as a conspicuously weakened influence after being ill in the week leading up to the match. A much tougher ordeal was waiting around the corner.

Read More

“It was very, very testing,” Mullen says of the cruciate injury that kept him out of competitive hurling for 15 months. “Definitely one of the hardest things I’ve been through so far. Especially when Covid hit as well, it was kinda hard to get to a gym and do your basic rehab. I found it difficult, I’m not going to lie, but I eventually got there.”

Injuries are something a hurler can’t legislate for. Colin Fennelly speaks of Henry Shefflin having had a relatively injury-free run and then after his cruciate he seemed to be injured much of the time. Adrian Mullen’s older brother Darren had cruciate operations on both knees in his teens, the first at 13. Another brother, Patrick, has also had a long break after knee surgery. Four Mullen brothers were part of the historic seventh club final win in 2019, Kevin coming off the bench in the final.

After the Clare match in late February last year, Kilkenny played Laois the following weekend, before lockdown put a stop to all activity. Adrian Mullen was already beginning the slow road to recovery.

“I did have to do a lot of work at home for the first few months. I ended up having to take equipment out of a club gym and put it up in a room in my house. But I have to say a special thanks to our S&C coach Mickey Comerford. He was there every step of the way, huge thanks to him for doing that for me. The rehab was unbelievable.

“Coming back into the games, my first game was with Dublin. We only had a few weeks to train for that so I didn’t have too much game practice going into that. I wasn’t really thinking too much about the knee but I remember I was going for one ball and Liam Rushe just hit me a normal shoulder and I felt the knee a small bit. But ever since that it’s been perfect.

“I was warned I would feel a few niggles in the knee at the start, but that was a good sign that the nerves were holding up well. I was happy enough with how it went. I was learning from game to game as well.”

The Dublin league match on May 8 marked his long-awaited comeback. He looked noticeably off the pace, which was no surprise, but there was delight in Kilkenny to see him back on the field. Trying to stay patient for such a long stretch hasn’t been easy for a player used to regular games and lots of activity.

Colin and Michael Fennelly are Mullen’s first cousins and Colin is godfather to his younger brother Jake. The environment in which Mullen grew up made hurling almost an obligation, reared in the townland of Castlebanny where the old Fennelly household is situated. Up the road in Kiltorcan, Shefflin and TJ Reid lived, creating a childhood wonderland. There was no escaping those influences.

“The atmosphere around the place when I was growing up was unbelievable,” says Mullen. “You looked over your shoulder and you’d see a lad who was after winning an All-Ireland. I lived very close to TJ and Henry and the two Fennellys as well, Michael and Colin, so I didn’t have to go very far to look for All-Ireland winners or anything like that.”

There is the story he tells of Shefflin’s mother Mai. “She used to walk up our road every day and I remember me and the brothers left out a ‘hape’ of hurls, I don’t know how many hurls, probably about 20 hurls, for her to bring home down to Henry. She brought them down to Henry and he signed them all and he actually gave us one of his own hurls as well and we still have that to this day. We are going to hang on to that one.”

As a younger player Mullen was usually found in the backs and though a conventional right-handed hurler, he tends to lean more towards his left side. He is strong in the air and fleet of foot, an effective side-step enabling him to slide out of traffic. Though not 22 until September, he is preternaturally composed. His inheritance of the captaincy is spoken of respectfully but without any trace of trepidation.

“I was absolutely delighted to take it on. Our (former) club chairman John Kenneally actually rang me and asked me did I want it? I couldn’t really turn it down. It was obviously a huge honour but at the end of the day I didn’t have to think too much either about it.

“I had other things to concentrate on, trying to get back onto the team and get a performance as well,” adds Mullen.

Colin Fennelly remembers him trying to make it back for the 2020 county final, with the option of another Leinster and All-Ireland campaign closed off due to Covid.

“I remember talking to James O’Connor, our club manager, about it,” says Mullen. “We were thinking about maybe, if things were in the melting pot, would I be able to come on? After talking to our physio team with the county they said it was a bit too soon. I still think I could have played a small part in it alright. Probably the safer option was to leave it out and continue on with the rehab so thankfully Ballyhale won that day so I didn’t have to come on.”

It is a bit surreal to think that Mullen only came into this world a couple of weeks after Cody lost the 1999 All-Ireland final to Cork, his first season in charge. Ten years later Mullen watched Michael Fennelly captaining Kilkenny to the four in a row.

In St Kieran’s he developed into a well-rounded player, culminating in the 2018 All-Ireland colleges final win in Thurles against Presentation Athenry, his performance from midfield oozing class.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing. When captain of the county minors in 2017, his season finished on a disappointing note when they were beaten by Galway and he had a subdued afternoon.

“It was a huge game, a huge learning curve for me as well. I was captain of the team. It was devastating to lose an All-Ireland semi-final against Galway. At the same time, games like that, you learn from them as well. I didn’t have the best day. I was fairly poor to be honest. But you win or you learn — and I took a lot of learnings from that. What more can I say.”

In winning Young Player of the Year, he was the first Kilkenny recipient since ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick 13 years earlier. For Kilkenny, in a valley period after astonishing success, the emergence of a player of Mullen’s capabilities carried hope of a rejuvenation for the county.

In the All-Ireland semi-final win over favourites Limerick he scored four points from play, leaving no doubt that he had arrived. The illness that followed ahead of the final stripped him of energy but he is reluctant to dwell or to make excuses. “We were beaten fair and square on the day . . . so no complaints at all.”

In the rehab after his cruciate, his own club manager, Shefflin, was also a useful reference point. “I just had a few brief words with him. Just after the injury happened I rang him just to get a bit of advice and he was obviously very helpful, and I actually talked to him after the Dublin (league) game as well, I just met him down at the hurling field. He was just saying that there were a few things I did that were kind of uncharacteristic of me, and he said he was the same when he was coming back. Just to hear that from him, that he was probably not struggling, but finding it hard to get into the swing of things that year when he came back as well kind of gave me a bit of confidence that I could get back to doing what I do best. So he has been helpful.”

Mullen has already lifted the Bob O’Keeffe Cup. To add the MacCarthy would make for a memorable return to Ballyhale but the steepest climb is ahead of them — starting today as they face a resurgent Cork, all running and menace. He is at the head of the expedition.

“Anytime you met him he had a smile on his face,” Colin Fennelly recalls of Mullen’s spell in exile. “Fifteen months is an extremely long time. I would struggle to be gone for four weeks or three weeks.”