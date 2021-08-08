| 14.3°C Dublin

Mullen matures into major influence

Adding Liam MacCarthy to an All-Ireland club title would crown Ballyhale man’s return from injury

Adrian Mullen of Kilkenny during the All-Ireland SHC launch at Ballyhale Shamrocks. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Adrian Mullen of Kilkenny during the All-Ireland SHC launch at Ballyhale Shamrocks. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

They returned home to Ballyhale in deflated spirits that evening, only five weeks after winning the club All-Ireland for the second year running. A few hours earlier Kilkenny had drawn with Clare in the National League at Nowlan Park, but the issue concerning everyone was Adrian Mullen’s welfare, after he suffered a serious injury in the match.

It was a massive blow,” says Colin Fennelly, “because Michael (Fennelly) retired that year as well. But we still moved on from there. You get players, you lose players; they come and go. That’s the way we had to look at it.”

Even in Ballyhale, with its remarkable conveyor belt of talent, a player like Mullen is not easily replaced. The previous month he had helped his club win an eighth All-Ireland title, following on from his first season in 2019 as a Kilkenny senior player in which he finished Young Hurler of the Year. In 2019 he scored five points from play in his first All-Ireland club final at 19. Enlisted by Brian Cody while still in his teens, it made no difference; a seamless transition from boy to man.

