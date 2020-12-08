Big performances in December deciders are nothing new to Limerick forward Tom Morrissey, and the club which helped turn him and his brother Dan into All-Ireland winners is confident he will produce the goods again on Sunday at Croke Park against Waterford.

Ahane chairman Colm Barry said they always knew the Morrissey brothers were destined to go all the way to the top, with Tom announcing his arrival in a big way in a thrilling county minor final replay win over a fancied Na Piarsaigh side four days before Christmas in 2014.

"We won it by 0-11 to 0-10 and Tom scored 10 points for us that day. He hit the winner from a '65 in the dying moments, cool as a breeze he stood over it and landed it. I saw where he took the last free against Galway in the semi-final and of course it was no bother to him. We have been watching him in Ahane doing that for years and he will step up and take them again on Sunday if he's needed," said Barry.

"Tom and Dan have been wonderful ambassadors for Ahane, indeed all the Morrissey family have been great for the club. Tom's twin Paddy was captain of that victorious minor team, it was only our fourth county minor title and our first for 23 years. It was a great lift at the time and then for Dan and Tom to go on and win the All-Ireland two years ago was just brilliant.

"We had over 3,000 people there at Mackey Park when they brought the Liam MacCarthy here. It was about a month after the final, we let all the hullabaloo die down before it came here. It was such a special evening. There was nobody from Ahane on the 1973 team, not even on the panel, so the last time an All-Ireland winner came home to Ahane was when Mick Mackey captained them to win in 1940."

The Morrisseys have been training the underage teams in Ahane for years and Barry reckons that club membership jumped by 30pc since they won the 2018 All-Ireland title.

Tom Morrissey made a plea last week for families to be allowed access. His father Donal, who runs an accountancy firm and has held various positions in the club, is originally from Cashel in Tipperary.

Mum Mairead is from Dromin-Athlacca, the same club as David Reidy. And aside from the three lads, they also have a daughter Sarah. All will be watching at home as Tom and Dan bid to land their second All-Ireland medals.

"We've known that from the outset this year going to even play our first match after lockdown, that the razzmatazz of championship wasn't going to be as it was in previous years as we knew it," Tom Morrissey said.

"We just got on with it so it hasn't really affected us, you know. We won the semi-final and we weren't thinking, 'Jeez, wouldn't it be great if we had an All-Ireland with a full stadium, like it was in 2018 for us?'. We knew what it was going to be for us this year and we're happy to accept that that is the case, that there won't be any of that.

"I'm working from home here so I definitely haven't been out and about much.

"It's home, training, and that's kind of the bubble you're staying in. But I have heard it and people have text after games and it is clear to see how much people are really loving the fact that this championship has got played."

He's been impressed by Waterford and knows they will need a special performance, but he's ready for it and if the nod comes to take on the frees, he will step up.

"I don't think it will daunt me as a free-taker. You have your routine prepped and it's just about sticking to that routine you have and implementing it on the day no matter what match it is. I've taken frees for the club all the way up along. I took them in Páirc Uí Chaoimh two years ago when Aaron (Gillane) was injured. It's not something that will faze me."

That's something they have known in Ahane for years.

