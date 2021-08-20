Morrissey brothers at the heart of Treaty empire

The build-up to an All-Ireland final takes a bit of handling with distractions often needed to avoid overthinking the enormity of what lies ahead, but that definitely won’t be a problem for Tom Morrissey as he has plenty of other fish to fry this week.

Morrissey commenced his final ACA CTA exams to become both a chartered accountant and a Chartered Tax Adviser on Tuesday with his insatiable thirst for work on the pitch more than replicated by what he does outside of the white lines.

Older brother Dan set a fine example having completed his accountancy exams in the chaotic days that followed Limerick’s breakthrough All-Ireland SHC success in 2018 and it’s fair to say that these siblings are cut from a special type of cloth.

“It’s very hard to get the bins taken out in Morrisseys,” Ahane chairman Colm Barry quips of a unique family that has also produced a solicitor (their sister Sarah) and a quantity surveyor (Tom’s twin brother Patrick).

There’s no hiding the younger Morrissey’s competitive spirit as he continues to complete a fine juggling act between sport and his career.

“I am a competitive person, and I like to do well,” Tom said in 2019. “Anything I have done, I have never wanted to be average. I always wanted to be the best and also be with the best. I am always looking for areas in my performance to improve.

“That’s the kind of message I always say to myself, not just in hurling but in all aspects of my life. It can be anything really, be it study, career-wise or sports-wise; you always have to challenge yourself to try and improve and develop yourself.

“When I can clear the head and try to balance the two, it ends up being a healthy balance of sport and work. That’s what really drives me on and off the pitch. There is no real drive for titles and medals or anything like that, the most important part is constantly improving yourself.”

Tom’s selfless displays last winter helped to propel Gearóid Hegarty into 2020 Hurler of the Year while he is in that territory again himself heading into the final – with 0-10 from play in his last two games – having been harshly omitted from the three-man shortlist last season.

Dan is “busy enough” in his role with Deloitte, especially in comparison to the rest of the Limerick squad as “most of the lads are either students or teachers and have the summer off, they have it nice and handy”.

The elder Morrissey wouldn’t have it any other way, though, and he met last year’s mammoth task of switching from half-back to the edge of the square in his typically understated fashion before walking away as All-Star full-back after a superb season.

Dan, also an All-Star at half-back in 2018, could easily be mistaken for an Irish rugby international given his honed physique and he has brought all that power and strength to the table when keeping the Limerick house safe from any intruders.

He’s Limerick’s Mr Consistency and continues to always do the simple things right and he helped to steel his younger brother for what was to come on the hurling pitch long before the pair graduated to play together with the Treaty.

“We would have played an awful lot out the back,” Dan recalled last week. “Tom has a twin brother as well so it kind of would have been the three of us that would have played, the two of them against me in small-sided games out the back.

“So I taught him everything he needs to know about hurling! But it is great to be playing with the brother. Growing up, the three of us would have had great battles. Hurling clubs are all about families really.”

Limerick’s success under John Kiely has been a bit of a whirlwind as they have dominated the hurling landscape in recent seasons, but fulfilling your sporting dreams alongside another family member adds another unique layer of significance.

“It is (a dream) and we probably won’t sit back and realise what we’ve won until the day we retire, whenever that is, when you sit back and appreciate the medals that you won. Growing up, I would have always went to All-Ireland finals,” Dan said having not missed a decider since he made it an annual tradition in 1999.

“It would have been rare enough that Limerick were in them so when we’re in our third final now in four years, it is a bit surreal, especially to have Tom with me as well and it is a special occasion for the family and for Ahane, our club, as well so it’s great.”

There were contrasting fortunes for the pair – who are hugely involved at underage with Ahane – against Cork last month with Tom coming off after a strangely subdued performance while Dan appeared just minutes later as he continued his recovery from a series of hamstring niggles.

Normality was resumed with both excelling in their Munster final success over Tipperary as well as their All-Ireland semi-final defeat of Waterford and they will be expected to drive the Treaty forward again in Sunday’s decider with Cork. Barry describes them both as “incredible club men that live and breathe hurling” and it is the “professionalism driven by themselves” that sets impeccable standards which others must strive to match.

“Their professionalism is what stands out for me, Dan and Tom have hardly ever been injured. No player plays at 100pc, they all have some bit of a niggle but I don’t think Dan and Tom have ever been on the sideline or injured for Ahane,” Barry says.

There is an outstanding list of brothers that have scaled the highest GAA heights together – names likes Spillane, Dooley, Bonnar and Fennelly are just some that spring to mind – but the Morrisseys are making their way up the ladder.

If anything is certain about their character, it is that Tom and Dan have no intention of stopping until they reach the very top.