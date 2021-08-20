| 15°C Dublin

Morrissey brothers at the heart of Treaty empire

Limerick siblings making their mark on and off the pitch ahead of All-Ireland decider

Tom Morrissey and Dan Morrissey lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup last December. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Michael Verney

The build-up to an All-Ireland final takes a bit of handling with distractions often needed to avoid overthinking the enormity of what lies ahead, but that definitely won’t be a problem for Tom Morrissey as he has plenty of other fish to fry this week.

Morrissey commenced his final ACA CTA exams to become both a chartered accountant and a Chartered Tax Adviser on Tuesday with his insatiable thirst for work on the pitch more than replicated by what he does outside of the white lines.

Older brother Dan set a fine example having completed his accountancy exams in the chaotic days that followed Limerick’s breakthrough All-Ireland SHC success in 2018 and it’s fair to say that these siblings are cut from a special type of cloth.

