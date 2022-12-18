Monaleen forced to leave it late to see off battling Bray

Two late goals from the dangerous Monaleen attack saw the Limerick champions march on to the All-Ireland club IHC final following victory over Wicklow’s Bray Emmets in Tullamore.

The game was in the melting pot even after the uplifting goals bagged by Andrew La Touche Cosgrave and Dan Power who profited from booming puck-outs from ’keeper Jamie Power.

Paul Carley’s side will be gutted to have lost given the performance they served up. The Wicklow champions took a 0-11 to 0-10 lead into the half-time break having rallied from 0-6 to 0-2 down after just 10 minutes. But with Christy Moorehouse on song from frees and Mikey Boland (2) and Diarmuid Masterson (2) and their comrades in inspired form, they led Eoin Brislane’s men at the break. But Ronan Lyons and Ed Doyle ensured Monaleen retook the lead at 0-12 to 0-11.

The sense that a goal would be huge was proved right for Monaleen as La Touche Cosgrave (53) and Power pounced to foil brave Bray.

​Scorers – Monaleen: D Ó Dálaigh 0-5 (1f); A La Touche Cosgrave 1-1; R Lyons 0-4; D Power 1-0; E Doyle 0-3; M O’Dwyer 0-3 (2f); L Murphy 0-2; L McHale 0-1. Bray Emmets: C Moorehouse 0-13 (11f); D Masterson, M Boland 0-2 each; P Doyle, M Lennon, B Nesbitt 0-1 each.

Monaleen – J Power; L Morrison, B Canny, J Porter; S Griffin, L Lyons, R Lyons; J Fitzgerald, L McHale; D Power, M O’Dwyer, L Murphy; D Ó Dálaigh, E Doyle, A La Touche Cosgrave. Subs: D Maloney for M O’Dwyer (37, inj), E O’Driscoll for La Touche Cosgrave (60+4).

Bray Emmets – P Reilly; B Kearney, J Anders, S Maloney; C Lohan, A Murphy, J Henderson; D Masterson, D Maloney; R McMahon, P Doyle, M Lennon; Mikey Boland, C Moorehouse, B McCormack. Subs: S Lohan for A Murphy (h-t), E McCormack for R McMahon (39), B Nesbitt for M Lennon (44).

REF – Colm McDonald (Antrim)