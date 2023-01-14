Monaleen edge out Tooreen to claim All-Ireland Intermediate Hurling title

14 January 2023; Eoin Delaney of Tooreen in action against Bryan Canny, 3, and Jamie Porter of Monaleen during the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final match between Monaleen of Limerick and Tooreen of Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Donnacha Ó Dálaigh’s five second half points from play spearheaded Monaleen’s pulsating comeback victory over Tooreen to become All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling champions.

The finish was absorbing, trailing until the 54th minute, the Munster champions rallied and Ó Dálaigh’s virtuoso performance saw them over the line.

Ó Dálaigh with his fourth point gave them the lead at that late stage and his fifth was the insurance score right at the death.

Tooreen gave everything to the cause and that was as much the reason for their downfall with the unravelling in the frenetic finale.

The Mayo side were full value for their lead and held Monaleen scoreless for the first 12 minutes of the final. Shane Boland and Seán Regan sparkled in the early stages, clipping over excellent scores.

Then dramatically against the run of play Monaleen wing forward Dan Power levelled with a low finish after Andrew La Touche Cosgrave did all the spade work. Tooreen did not sweat and instead responded with a brace.

Mark O’Dwyer kept the winners in touch when they badly needed a score, he levelled before the Mayo men found the net themselves.

A long free found its way to corner forward Eoin Delaney who had the vision to send Liam Lavin through in front of the hill. Lavin dispatched expertly to make 1-9 to 1-7 at half time.

Delaney and Boland extended Tooreen’s lead upon the resumption but Ó Dálaigh switched to the square in the second half and proved to be an inspired decision by Eoin Brislane.

Despite Fergal Boland and Cathal Freeman’s best efforts, Ó Dálaigh ensured All-Ireland glory for Monaleen.

Scorers - Monaleen: M O’Dwyer 0-7 (4f), D Ó Dálaigh 0-5, D Power 1-0, A La Touche Cosgrave 0-2, J Fitzgerald, E Doyle and S Griffin 0-1 each. Tooreen: L Lavin 1-1, S Boland 0-4 (2f), C Freeman 0-3, F Boland, S Regan and E Delaney 0-2 each, D Kenny 0-1.

Monaleen: J Power; S Griffin, B Canny, J Porter; L Morrison, L Lyons, R Lyons; J Fitzgerald, L McHale; D Ó Dálaigh, M O’Dwyer, A La Touche Cosgrave; D Power, E Doyle, L Murphy. Subs: D Maloney for D Power (54), E O’Driscoll for O’Dwyer (60).

Tooreen: B Douglas; C Henry, M Morley, O Greally; D Kenny, S Coyne, J Boyle; S Kenny, F Boland; L Lavin, D Huane, C Freeman; S Regan; S Boland, E Delaney. Subs: K Feeney for Huane (51), G Nolan for C Henry (59).

Referee: C Cunning (Dunloy Cúchullains).