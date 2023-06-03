Monaghan turn first Croke Park appearance into final win as Niall Garland’s goals lead the way

Monaghan goalkeeper Hugh Byrne loses his hurl as he takes a puck out during the Lory Meagher Cup Final. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Niall Arthur and Niall Garland led the way as Monaghan captured the Lory Meagher Cup for the first time in their first ever appearance in a senior hurling match at Croke Park.

Arthur hit 0-10, four of them from play, and Garland struck 2-3 as they condemned Lancashire, who had lost their two previous final appearances by a point, to another heart-breaking defeat.

Monaghan led by a point at the end of a lively opening half, having raced into a 0-6 to 0-2 lead after nine minutes.

But Lancashire settled and a goal from Robin Spencer after he caught a high ball saw them cut the gap.

Monaghan had seven different scorers before the break but a goal from Darragh Carroll after a ground stroke and a point from a 65 by Conor Madden edged Lancashire 2-5 to 0-9 in front after 28 minutes.

Monaghan hit back with a goal from Thomas Hughes to lead by 1-12 to 2-8 at the break, but half-time sub Simon Holland rattled the net for the exiles inside a minute of the restart.

Arthur’s accuracy from play and frees was key before Garland struck for two goals in eight minutes, and while Lancashire, mainly through Spencer, kept reducing the margin they were unable to prevent another final loss.

Scorers: Monaghan: N Arthur 0-10 (0-6f), N Garland 2-3, T Hughes 1-2, S Lambe 0-2, C Gernon 0-2, E Flynn 0-2, D Hughes 0-1. Lancashire: R Spencer 1-6 (0-5f), C Madden 0-7 (0-2f, 0-2 ’65, 0-1 sideline), S Holland 1-1, D Carroll 1-0, S Madden 0-2, E Clifford 0-1, P Shine 0-1, C Kenny 0-1, C Kennedy 0-1.

Monaghan: H Byrne; J Guinan, P Finnegan, C McHugh; C Flynn, K Crawley, D Hughes; C Merrick, A Kenny; N Arthur, N Garland, S Lambe; T Hughes, C Gernon, E Flynn. Subs: F Rafter for Gernon (47), P Malone for Lambe (62), C McNally for Kenny (67), C Guinan for Merrick (70)

Lancashire: P Coates; L Burns, C McCormick, A Morgan; F Henry, S Nugent, C Kenny; E Kelly, E Clifford; D Carroll, P McCormack, C Madden; R Spencer, S Madden, D Burke. Subs: S Holland for Morgan (half-time), P Shine for McCormick (45), C Kennedy for Carroll (51), C O’Shea for S Madden (57), R Walsh for Kelly (71).

Referee: Tarlach Conway (Derry).