Mixing it regularly with elite sides will stand to Westmeath

Lake County coach Shane O’Brien insists tough league campaign has prepared his side for their summer goal

Shane O&rsquo;Brien is preparing his Westmeath side to peak in time for the Joe McDonagh Cup campaign later this summer Expand

Conor McKeon

Shane O’Brien seemed slightly stunned as he reflected on Westmeath’s opening league defeat to Galway last month.

The Westmeath manager, beginning his second term, was taken aback by Galway’s unyielding intensity, their intent to score with every possession long past the point where the result had been declared.

“That wasn’t the same Galway team we played last year,” he noted.

