Mixing it regularly with elite sides will stand to Westmeath

Shane O’Brien seemed slightly stunned as he reflected on Westmeath’s opening league defeat to Galway last month.

The Westmeath manager, beginning his second term, was taken aback by Galway’s unyielding intensity, their intent to score with every possession long past the point where the result had been declared.

“That wasn’t the same Galway team we played last year,” he noted.

That may have been the precise moment the penny dropped.

On paper, Westmeath’s fixture list was identical to last year’s. But the terms of engagement had changed.

“To be perfectly honest, I was delighted,” O’Brien says now, of being plunged into the same shark-infested group for the second year running.

“I wanted to see how we competed against the teams we played against last year. But obviously the circumstances are very different now.

“We’re playing at a different time of year,” the Dublin native points out.

“Playing in the month of May on a beautiful summer’s day is a different prospect to the muck and dirt in winter.

“But the biggest difference,” he adds, “is we’re only a few weeks away from championship. So every team is already looking forward. They’re already in championship mode.”

Last year, Westmeath retained Division 1 status after 32 years out of hurling’s top flight, by dint of a relegation play-off victory over Carlow.

That they did it after competing in hurling’s very own group of death was even more impressive.

It contained All-Ireland finalists Limerick and Waterford, plus Galway, Tipperary and Cork. It was a mini Munster Championship, with Galway thrown in. Westmeath, total novices in Division 1, were in the mix, too.

And yet they took Cork to two points in Mullingar. They stayed mostly competitive with some of hurling’s bluest bloods.

Their prize?

An identical group in 2021. With all matches played on hard summer surfaces, just weeks before the beginning of the championship.

“There’s no denying it’s a challenge, facing into these huge games,” O’Brien admits ahead of Sunday’s fourth game of the league, another handy one against Tipperary!

“But in my first year as manager, we were gearing our fitness for the league campaign. Whereas now our focus is Joe McDonagh and peaking for that competition.”

Which is why O’Brien and his management team remain stoic in their approach to these games.

There is no deviation in how they feel the team should set up. They haven’t compromised their structural ideals in search of tighter league scorelines.

Galway hit 3-34 on that chastising opening day, while Cork – who Westmeath ran so close last year – scored 7-27 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in their last two weeks back.

More encouragingly, there was a gutsy three-point loss to Waterford in between, “an opportunity we didn’t take,” as O’Brien puts it.

But the message to Westmeath’s players has been consistent from the start this year.

“Our philosophy as a management team is we’re not approaching this league in a defensive way,” O’Brien explains.

“People would be advising us to play with sweepers and whatever but we are trying to focus on ourselves and our style of play.

“We’re trying to play a similar style to what we’re playing in the Joe McDonagh. That’s where our focus is.”

Last year, the bounce of staying up was of no material use to O’Brien.

They beat Carlow on March 8.

Westmeath’s first Joe McDonagh Cup match against Antrim was on October 25.

At that point, O’Brien was missing almost a third of his squad due to complications arising out of a positive Covid-19 case.

By the time the players came back, Kerry had come to Mullingar and won, removing Westmeath from the race to make the final.

So if Westmeath’s weekly brushes with hurling’s super powers in the league is testament to – and reward for – their progress, it isn’t the defining metric.

“Our goal is to be up there in the Liam MacCarthy Cup,” O’Brien insists. “And to compete with the top teams. So the Joe McDonagh Cup is our priority.

“Once Westmeath can be competitive against these teams, there’s huge gains to be got from playing better opposition.

“There’s no doubt about that. The challenge for us is to ensure we’re performing on all of these days.

“Time will tell,” he adds, “but being exposed to a higher level of hurling, the speed of it, I would be of the opinion that it will stand to us.”