Minor Hurling round-up: Kilkenny finish with a flourish to set up final date with Wexford

Kilkenny 3-23 Offaly 1-16

Defending champions Kilkenny hit the turbo during the closing 10 minutes when shooting 2-4 without reply to score a flattering win over gritty Offaly in the Leinster minor hurling semi-final in UPMC Nowlan Park.

The Cats play Wexford in the final in Dr Cullen Park on Wednesday of next week.

Late goals from man of the match Harry Shine and lively sub Cillian Hackett buried the opposition.

Offaly goalie Kieran Coonan and a stubborn full-back line in which Ruairi Kelly starred kept their team in the game during the first half. Coonan brought off a series of fine saves as the Cats threatened to run away with the game.

With Harry Shine leading the attack well, and centre-back Gearoid Dunne dominant, Kilkenny were on top. However, the goals just wouldn’t come. Shine drilled home a penalty in the 20th minute following a foul on Ted Dunne to help his side into an interval lead of 1-10 to 0-8.

Shine was the main man, and he already had 1-7 in the bag. He was far from finished and ended with 2-15.

SCORERS - Kilkenny: H Shine 2-15 (goal penalty, 8f); C Hackett 1-2; D Glennon 0-2; E Lyng, T Dunne, K Doyle, D Queally 0-1 each.

Offaly: A Screeney 1-8 (7f); D Ravenhill 0-2 (f); A Kavanagh 0-2; C Spain, D Bourke, C Nolan, A Coakley 0-1 each.

KILKENNY - A Dunphy; E Rudkins, B Hughes, K Corcoran; J Fitzpatrick, G Dunne, E Lyng; K Carey, K Doyle; J Walsh, H Shine, D Sherman; D Glennon, T Dunne, D Queally. Subs - C Hackett for Sherman (37); J Neary for J Walsh (39); B Whitty for D Queally (51); P Naddy for D Glennon (60); S Moore for K Carey (60+4).

OFFALY - K Coonan; R Kelly, J. Mahon, P Taffe; D Ravenhill, C King, D Shirley; C Spain, N Furlong; D Bourke, D Tierney, C Nolan; A Kavanagh, A Coakley, A Screeney. Subs - C Dunican for N Furlong (41); L Kavanagh for D Tierney (45); J Scully for Kavanagh (53); D Temple for D Shirley (56); B Kaavanagh for C Spain (60+3).

REF: C Mooney (Dublin).





Wexford 1-15 Dublin 1-12

THE accuracy of full-forward Luke Roche helped Wexford to an eventual three-point victory over Dublin in their Leinster minor hurling championship semi-final at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Roche finished the game with a personal tally of 0-9, all but one point coming from placed balls, and it was this accuracy which kept the home side dictating the initiative for most of the second half.

Very little separated the sides through the opening thirty minutes. They were deadlocked 0-4 each after 12 minutes, but a Cillian Byrne point got the Wexford back in front.

Dublin, inspired by centre-back Conor Dolan, responded positively with a fine goal from wing-forward Denis McSweeney to give them a 1-4 to 0-5 lead after 15 minutes.

Wexford regained the lead within two minutes through a fine Simon Roche goal, while the sides went in level, 1-7 apiece at the interval.

After Darby Purcell and Conor Dolan had exchanged early second half points, Wexford took the initiative with three consecutive points through Luke Roche (free), Cian Doyle and Luke Murphy, to lead 1-11 to 1-8, after 41 minutes.

Wexford extended into a 1-15 to 1-10 lead with five minutes remaining and while a late Dublin flourish produced two McSweeney points, the home side managed to hold out in the tense closing minutes.

SCORERS

Wexford: L Roche (8f, 1, 65) 0-9, S Roche 1-0, C O Tuama, Dylan Purcell, Darby Purcell, C Byrne, L Murphy, C Doyle 0-1 each.

Dublin: D McSweeney (2f, 1, 65) 1-4, C Dolan, B Gaughran, C O Riain, D O Dullaing 0-2 each.

Wexford: T Doyle; C O Tuama, E Whelan, R Chapman; Dylan Purcell, S Cooney, P Doyle; E Harney, C Byrne; Darby Purcell, A O'Grady, F Walsh; S Roche, L Roche, L Murphy. Subs: C Doyle for Cooney (ht), D Murphgy for O'Grady (38), J Mernagh for Walsh (44), S Rowley for Harney (45), T Brohan for S Roche (55).

Dublin: F Boyd; D Lucey, B McGuire, S Mcdonald; J Behan, C Dolan, E Keys; B Gaughran, L Garrigan; C Rock, C O'Riain, D McSweney; D O Dullang, C Walsh, L Kennedy. Subs: J Kenney for McDonald (ht), N Hogan for Walsh (ht), C Brennan for Kennedy (45), J Kinnane for Garrigan (55), C Whitney for Roche (56).

Referee: A Kinahan (Offaly).