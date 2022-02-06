Mikey Dwyer’s goal proves the difference as Wexford topple Limerick in Allianz NHL Division 1A clash

6 February 2022; Mikie Dwyer of Wexford is tackled by Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Wexford and Limerick at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Wexford held out for a notable Allianz Division 1A win over Limerick in a low scoring affair at Chadwick Wexford Park as Mikey Dwyer's 58th minute goal made the difference.

Dwyer gathered a Jack O'Connor free from distance that had dropped well short and somehow engineered space through a crowded goalmouth to beat Nicky Quaid with a shot to give them a 1-9 to 0-11 lead.

It wasn't without controversy however as Dwyer had clearly taken too many steps in his approach.

But breaks like that will be required to compete with Limerick who made too many mistakes in possession.

They were wasteful throughout with 18 wides and their attack misfired badly with Gearoid Hegarty their only forward to score from play.

To their credit Wexford defended very well with Matthew O'Hanlon and Paudie Foley very effective and Conal Flood getting forward for two points from half-back.

Diarmuid O'Keeffe swept effectively behind midfield while Conor McDonald had a great battle at the other end with Dan Morrissey.

Limerick's defence grew into the game and Barry Nash was dominant while Richie English benefitting from being a spare man at the back so often.

But further upfield Limerick just didn't function and Aaron Gillane was taken off at half-time.

Wexford got to the break in good shape, 0-7 to 0-6 behind after playing against a strong wind, as Limerick clocked up 10 wides in addition to Pat Ryan's shot off an upright.

Hegarty landed two points in succession as he broke tackles and brought some more urgency to their play.

David Reidy was busy, winning frees and one turnover on Jack O'Connor to set up one of those two Hegarty scores.

But Wexford set up to great effect against the champions and continuously got bodies in to cut out ball to the inside line.

Goal opportunities were at a premium but Nicky Quaid was forced to make a smart save on 14 minutes from McDonald after good approach work from O'Hanlon and Damien Reck.

For new Wexford manager Darragh Egan it was the perfect tonic but John Kiely, his opposite number, won't be too put out after fielding without Sean Finn, Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch, their three 'hurler of the year' nominees. Darragh O'Donovan, another Allstar, also sat out the afternoon.

Scorers - Wexford: J O'Connor 0-5 (4fs) M Dwyer 1-0, O Foley, C Flood 0-2 each, C McDonald D O'Keeffe 0-1 each. Limerick: D Byrnes (2fs, 1 65), G Hegarty 0-3 each, A Gillane 0-2 (2fs), D Reidy, R Hanley, D Hannon all 0-1 each.

Limerick: N Quaid; B Nash, D Morrissey, R English; D Byrnes, D Hannon, C Coughlan; R Hanley, W O'Donoghue; C O'Neill, T Morrissey, G Hegarty; A Gillane, P Ryan, D Reidy. Subs: S Flanagan for Gillane (h-t), O O'Reilly for Ryan (46), C Boylan for O'Neill (59), D O'Connell for Reidy (67), B O'Grady for Hanley (69).

Wexford: M Fanning; S Donohoe, L Ryan, M O'Hanlon; P Foley, D Reck, C Flood; D O'Keeffe, J O'Connor; L Og McGovern, M Dwyer, C McGuckian; C Dunbar, C McDonald, O Foley. Subs: D Dunne for Dunbar (58), O Pepper for McGuckian (64), P Morris for O'Connor (70).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).