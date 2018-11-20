MICHEÁL DONOGHUE will continue at the helm of Galway hurling for a further two years after being ratified as senior manager at a county committee meeting tonight.

Micheál Donoghue ratified as Galway hurling manager for further two years

The 44-year-old, who succeeded Anthony Cunningham in 2015, secured the Tribesmen’s first All-Ireland triumph in 29 years with their 2017 triumph.

The Clarinbridge clubman also secured two Leinster titles and a National Hurling League victory for the western county during his successful tenure.

