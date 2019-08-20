Micheal Donoghue steps down as Galway hurling manager

Micheal Donoghue has stepped down as Galway hurling manager after four seasons in charge

In a surprise development, Donoghue confirmed the news to local radio station Galway Bay FM, saying the time was right to step aside.

It had been expected that he would continue on, despite their championship exit in June.

Galway's 2019 campaign had been impacted by a serious groin injury to Joe Canning that put him out of their opening three matches.

But their final round loss to Dublin, on the same night that Wexford drew with Kilkenny, put them out in a dramatic turn of events.

Donoghue took over from Anthony Cunningham in 2015 after Cunningham had been ousted by the players.

He won an All-Ireland title with them in 2017 and came close in 2016 and 2018, losing to the eventual champions by a point each time, Tipperary in the 2016 semi-final and Limerick in 2018.

He leaves behind a good legacy and a squad still brimming with talent and much promise which will draw a lot of interest from prospective managers.

