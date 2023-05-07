Micheál Donoghue hails Dublin’s ‘resilience’ in Leinster SHC win over Wexford

Dublin's Cian O'Sullivan wins possession ahead of Shane Reck, left, and Liam Ryan of Wexford during the Leinster SHC round 3 match at Croke Park in Dublin — © SPORTSFILE

Dublin hurling manager Micheál Donoghue picked out two key moments in an exciting Leinster round robin win over Wexford in Croke Park on Saturday.

Thirteen points from Donal Burke, ten of them frees, helped secure a vital win in the race for a top three finish.

Burke’s last score from a free deep in injury time gave Dublin a two-point cushion, struck from well within his own half of the field, and earned Donoghue’s admiration.

“It just gave us the bit of breathing space that they had to go for a goal,” he said.

Wexford had one last effort to engineer a goal when Rory O’Connor dropped a free short, but Dublin managed to clear their lines before Thomas Walsh sounded the final whistle with them 1-22 to 0-23 in front.

Donoghue also noted the excellent save by Sean Brennan in the 63rd minute from a powerful Mike Dwyer strike on goal when Dublin held a precarious two-point lead.

Having trailed for most of the second half, and by five points with almost an hour played, Rory O’Connor’s free three minutes into six minutes of injury time brought Wexford dramatically level.

But two frees from Burke ensured a Dublin victory two weeks ahead of a visit to Nowlan Park before they round off their campaign against Galway in Croke Park.

“Our lads had to dig deep, really dig deep,” said Donoghue. “They showed huge resilience towards the end of the game so really happy about that.”

Donoghue was yellow carded by the referee late in injury time when he protested over the awarding of a Wexford free.

Danny Sutcliffe, who had an outstanding match, looked to have been particularly harshly penalised on a few occasions.

Darragh Egan had no trouble identifying the cause of Wexford’s downfall with 19 wides to Dublin’s six and half a dozen attempts dropped short.

“There were some horrendous wides,” the Wexford manager said. “They weren’t all shots under pressure. It is a killer. I think it was 51 shots to (Dublin’s) 31.

“Dublin had 31 shots and scored 1-22 so that’s massive efficiency from them.

"We’re just not setting our feet properly, we’re not driving through the ball, we are not committing properly to the shot and that’s what’s really, really baffling and that’s what’s really frustrating and I suppose that’s the one thing I’ll be thinking about going down the road this evening.

“Unfortunately when we were getting into our groove in the second half a few wides completely deflated us. And that’s the really frustrating part of it.”

He still sees Wexford having plenty to play for despite a second group defeat.

“We came out of Mullingar having drawn this time last year and we very nearly turned Clare over in an All-Ireland quarter final,” he said.

"So our fate is still in our own hands. We simply have to go and put our best foot forward in the next two games, find where the posts are and if we do that we are still in the championship.”

They face Westmeath next on May 21 and finish with a home game against Kilkenny a week later.