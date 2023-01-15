Micheál Donoghue ‘disappointed’ with defeat to Galway but focus remains on game time for Dublin players

14 January 2023; Andy Dunphy of Dublin in action against Brian Concannon of Galway during the Walsh Cup Group 1 Round 2 match between Dublin and Galway at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Not a match that offered much distraction from the cold, as Micheal Donoghue’s first encounter against his native Tribesmen ended in defeat at Parnell Park on Saturday evening.

Dublin led by a point at half time having played with the bitter wind, and the sides were level on eight occasions, but in the final quarter Galway were sharper and more clinical, getting a good injection off the bench.

After Joe Flanagan’s equalising free in the 48th minute, tying the teams at 0-10 each, Galway pulled clear over the remainder, outscoring the home side 1-11 to 0-5.

The goal came in injury time from one of their subs Declan McLoughlin.

Tom Monaghan also contributed off the bench while Evan Niland scored seven frees, and Donal O’Shea chipped in with 0-4, taking over the free taking when Niland went off.

The result, because of the outcome of the other matches, secures a Walsh Cup final place for Galway on Saturday week in Croke Park even though a final round of matches has yet to take place.

Holders Dublin made 14 changes from the opening round win over Antrim, Flanagan the only player to retain his place, with a clear emphasis on testing their panel options.

It was a point addressed by O’Donoghue.

“Obviously disappointed with the result,” he told Dubs TV, “but in fairness our objective was to see as many players as we can and expose them to inter-county game.

"So look, it was a hard evening, the pitch was heavy and a big wind, and probably in the first half we needed to have tagged on a few more scores with the wind advantage that we had.

“Galway then in the second half used the ball a bit better and when the opportunities came took their scores and they got a deserved their victory.”

Flanagan accounted for most of Dublin’s scores from dead balls, the Naomh Barrog player hitting 0-10, which left on a meagre scoring contribution of 0-3 from the Dublin attack from open play.

The first score of the game was a neat finish from Andrew Jamieson-Murphy and when he left injured Cian O’Sullivan came in and scored two tidy points in the first half, Dublin leading 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

With the ground heavy and the wind making shooting difficult, players found it hard to create space and much of the hurling was congested and ponderous.

Eoghan O’Donnell returned with a commanding display at full back, planting a bone-shaking shoulder that abruptly ended a Jason Flynn run in the 25th minute.

But it was a rare moment of excitement for the home crowd.

A Dublin goal chance in the seventh minute brought a save from Galway keeper Darach Fahy, who stopped the ball one-handed while falling backwards after Alex Considine’s effort took a deflection off full back Jack Fitzpatrick.

After Flanagan tied the sides at 0-10 a piece in the 48th minute Galway began to pull clear.

Between that and the 55th minute they added five points without reply, two from Monaghan and a third from play for midfielder Murphy to lead 0-15 to 0-10.

Seven of Dublin’s eight second half points were from Flanagan dead balls, the only other scorer wing back Conor Donoghue with the final point of the game five minutes into injury time.

Galway end their Walsh Cup group matches against Antrim next Saturday, while Dublin face Westmeath the next day.