Michéal Donoghue has been appointed Dublin hurling manager.

The former Galway boss has been given a three-year term, confirmed in a surprise announcement by the Dublin county board this morning.

Donoghue guided Galway to All-Ireland glory in 2017, the county’s first success since 1988, and he will have two of his selectors from that management team with him in Dublin.

Noel Larkin and Francis Forde have been confirmed as being part of Donoghue’s ticket, along with former Westmeath boss and Dublin native, Shane O’Brien.

Donoghue spent four years as Galway manager, bringing them to back-to-back All-Ireland finals in 2017 and ’18, the latter ending in narrow defeat to Limerick.

His final game over the county came in Parnell Park in 2019, when a Leinster SHC round robin loss to Dublin ended their season shy of the All-Ireland series.

Donoghue has maintained a profile as a pundit with RTÉ but last year, was tipped to return to the Galway job prior to Henry Shefflin’s appointment.

Dublin have been without a manager since another Galway native, Mattie Kenny, stood down on July 6th after failure to qualify for the All-Ireland series.

Donoghue’s first task may be keeping the current panel intact, with a number of players understood to be considering spending at least part of next year travelling.

In addition, last year’s captain, Eoghan O’Donnell spent the second half of the season with Dessie Farrell’s football panel and there have been no indications yet as to his plans for 2023.