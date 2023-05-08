Michael Verney: The greatest Munster championship most people will never see - something is rotten in the GAA
Michael Verney
Hurling is the jewel in the GAA’s crown and this is the greatest Munster SHC, which most people will not get to see.
Latest Hurling
Eddie Brennan: I still don’t know if Tipperary are true All-Ireland contenders
‘We were happy to come out with a point . . . now we move on to the next game’ – Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins
Micheál Donoghue hails Dublin’s ‘huge resilience’ after surviving late Wexford storm
Eoghan Cahill points way as Offaly book their final spot
Michael Verney: The greatest Munster championship most people will never see - something is rotten in the GAA
Offaly book place in Joe McDonagh Cup final after impressive win over Kerry
TJ Reid leads the way with brace as Kilkenny blow past Antrim
Carlow keep Joe McDonagh final hopes alive with six-goal thrashing of Down
‘It was just a bit of a back spasm’ – Henry Shefflin allays injury fears over Galway star Conor Whelan
Micheál Donoghue hails Dublin’s ‘resilience’ in Leinster SHC win over Wexford
Top Stories
Ask Allison: My mother-in-law has cancer but won’t ask the doctor for a prognosis. I’m worried my wife will be run ragged
Eurovision build-up: Unicorns, Y-fronts, Paul McCartney lookalikes and Ireland’s Wild Youth take centre stage as acts arrive in Liverpool
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to discovery of woman’s body in Sligo
‘My secret’s out’ – Green TD who refuses to fly for climate reasons admits he has pilot’s licence
Latest NewsMore
Who is favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?
Eurovision champions share their excitement as contest kicks off in Liverpool
Eurovision: How the voting works – and what has changed for 2023
Stefanie Preissner: Filming your resignation has become a TikTok trend
Ask Allison: My mother-in-law has cancer but won’t ask the doctor for a prognosis. I’m worried my wife will be run ragged
Big Tech turns away from work permit system as hiring slows
Warren Buffett says bankers deserve ‘punishment’ for role in recent run of failures
Time off for miscarriage and menopause on the rise in UK amid labour crunch
Forget Leo Varadkar's mortgage tax relief idea, it is small firms that are really getting hammered on rates
Regency trial: Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy to be sentenced today for facilitating murder at Dublin hotel