Michael Verney: The greatest Munster championship most people will never see - something is rotten in the GAA

Seamus Kennedy of Tipperary celebrates scoring a point during a thrilling Munster SHC draw with Cork. Photo: Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

Michael Verney

Hurling is the jewel in the GAA’s crown and this is the greatest Munster SHC, which most people will not get to see.