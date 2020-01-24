Michael Verney: 'Element of phoney war likely as new league structure takes on provincial feel'

Group A is predominantly Munster consisting of Cork, Galway, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Westmeath while Group B has a Leinster sense to it with Carlow, Clare, Dublin, Kilkenny, Laois and Wexford involved.

With some of them already colliding in pre-season competition and set to meet during the summer, there is likely to be an element of phoney war to the spring, with managers placing far greater emphasis on the championship.

Five different winners in the last five years highlight the league's unpredictability as managers attempt to unearth new faces, which will be even more prevalent this year with relegation not a realistic risk for the bigger teams.

The top team in each group go straight through to the semi-finals while the second and third meet the same positions in the other group in the quarter-finals with fourth and fifth seeing no further action while the bottom team in each group meet in a relegation play-off.

New Dublin captain Danny Sutcliffe is expected to lead the side out for the first time on Sunday in Nowlan Park when Dublin begin their Division 1B campaign against Kilkenny.

Already out are Liam Rushe, Fintan McGibb (both ankle), Shane Barrett and David Treacy (both groin) - all of whom underwent corrective surgery over winter.

Donal Burke and Jake Malone both picked up short-term injuries in recent weeks and are unlikely to be involved. Conal Keaney has yet to rejoin the squad after Ballyboden's recent All-Ireland club football semi-final defeat.

Few would have predicted that Micheál Donoghue would not be the man at the helm with Galway this year and Limerick native Shane O'Brien finds himself at the helm with the Tribesmen after a tumultuous winter out west.

Galway ventured outside of the county to fill the post and O'Neill will be keen to get off to a sharp start to ensure that early knives are not out. Some changes are expected in a squad that has changed little in recent seasons.

Central

New captain Pádraic Mannion, Joe Canning, Cathal Mannion and Conor Whelan are sure to be central once again, but new faces will be expected to emerge given their dominance at minor level with four All-Ireland titles in the last five years.

Kieran Kingston may not be a stranger at the Cork helm, having led them to Munster glory three years ago, but the players' favourite returns with some pressure on his shoulders as the Rebels have shown similar deficiencies since his departure.

The League is likely to be used to experiment in defence as they search for a regular spine at full and centre-back, while Kingston will strive for consistency with a side that has rarely put two strong performances back-to-back in recent years.

Last year's league final appearance proved an aberration in a disastrous season for Waterford and new boss Liam Cahill has already come in and ruffled some feathers after a disappointing year under Páraic Fanning.

Expect a new-look squad with an energetic style and they are likely to play a high-octane brand of hurling where goals are regularly on the mind, if Cahill's All-Ireland success at minor and U-20/21 level with Tipp is anything to go by. Soccer recruit Dessie Hutchinson could prove crucial.

Brian Lohan is another making his senior inter-county bow with Clare, who were one of the last teams to return to training given his late appointment after the long and confusing process to fill Gerry O'Connor and Donal Moloney's boots.

The last of the five new managers is Shane O'Brien, who faces the stiffest of tasks with a Westmeath side that have a hill to climb having gained promotion last year.

Everyone wondered how Limerick would deal with the pressure as All-Ireland champions but they responded in some style to land their first League title in 22 years and they head into the spring as defending champions.

It was a turbulent winter for the Treaty, with off-field activity dominating the talk on Shannonside, but John Kiely looks to have weathered the storm and got them back on an even keel. Having gone very close to returning to the All-Ireland decider, Kiely looks set to shuffle the deck and mix things up while the same can be said of All-Ireland champions Tipperary.

Liam Sheedy has been clear that he feels the Premier need to increase their squad depth this year and having coasted through the League last season before delivering some scintillating displays in Munster, a similar approach is expected.

