Sunday 20 May 2018

Michael Ryan refuses to speak to the media until after Tipperary's Munster round robin campaign

20 May 2018; Tipperary manager Michael Ryan near the end of the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Limerick and Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Tipperary manager Michael Ryan declined to speak to the media after today's loss to Limerick and won't conduct press duties until after their Munster hurling championship round robin fixtures are concluded.

Ryan's outfit went down 1-23 to 2-14 at the Gaelic Grounds, putting further pressure on the manager that has been building since a defeat to Kilkenny in the league final.

A Tipperary spokesman said after the match that Ryan won't be speaking to the media until after the Premier county's final Munster championship game.

This means that Ryan won't be available to journalists or broadcasters until June 10.

Tipperary must rebound from today's defeat quickly, as they visit Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh next Sunday.

Online Editors

