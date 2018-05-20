Michael Ryan refuses to speak to the media until after Tipperary's Munster round robin campaign
Tipperary manager Michael Ryan declined to speak to the media after today's loss to Limerick and won't conduct press duties until after their Munster hurling championship round robin fixtures are concluded.
Ryan's outfit went down 1-23 to 2-14 at the Gaelic Grounds, putting further pressure on the manager that has been building since a defeat to Kilkenny in the league final.
A Tipperary spokesman said after the match that Ryan won't be speaking to the media until after the Premier county's final Munster championship game.
This means that Ryan won't be available to journalists or broadcasters until June 10.
Tipperary must rebound from today's defeat quickly, as they visit Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh next Sunday.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Late Limerick surge sees off sub-par Tipperary in Munster championship opener
- GAA Championship LIVE: Cork and Clare face-off with Tyrone and Monaghan going to battle in Ulster
- Wicklow seal last-four spot