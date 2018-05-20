Michael Ryan refuses to speak to the media until after Tipperary's Munster round robin campaign

Independent.ie

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan declined to speak to the media after today's loss to Limerick and won't conduct press duties until after their Munster hurling championship round robin fixtures are concluded.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/hurling/michael-ryan-refuses-to-speak-to-the-media-until-after-tipperarys-munster-round-robin-campaign-36927578.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36927575.ece/542ac/AUTOCROP/h342/1504153.jpg