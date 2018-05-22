Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has said he was under no obligation to inform the media that he did not intend to conduct interviews during the four games in the Munster SHC round robin series.

Michael Ryan claims that media blackout was 'internal decision' that should have been 'reviewed' and is now over

Ryan has come under fire for not facing the press in the aftermath of their 1-23 to 2-14 defeat to Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

He broke his media ban to explain the situation on Tipp FM this morning and accepted that he and his backroom team should have revisited their decision not to talk to reporters after his side succumbed to defeat. "We're very disappointed with the performance levels we brought on Sunday. They weren't good enough," he said.

"Can I just reference the reason why I didn't speak to the media on Sunday immediately after the match was a decision we had taken prior to the campaign and we took that decision in the light of the fact that we were facing four Sundays in a row and what we don't do is factor in that we're going to lose a match. We're always very positive about our upcoming games but in the aftermath of the match, and after a loss, we should have reviewed that. Asked why the media had not been informed of the blackout, he added: "We make a lot of decisions and we communicate what we think we need to communicate, or should communicate, but that was one of our internal decision.

"We're playing week after week after week and our focus is on our team. "However I do acknowledge that there was a void created and hence why I'm on this morning and one of the reasons to come out is to acknowledge our opponents Limerick.

"It's effectively the purpose of my call this morning. Number one, our decision should have been reviewed and number two, of course we needed to acknowledge Limerick. I certainly regretted that. Limerick were excellent and we turn to our next challenge against Cork in five days." Asked if he would be engaging with the media from here on in, he said: "I will be speaking to the media if they want to speak to me after the game. Anything that is a distraction to our hurling is not welcome."

Ryan was also criticised over his team selection after opting to start five championship newcomers while keeping the likes of Seamus Callanan, Brendan Maher, 'Bonner' Maher and Michael Breen in reserve.

"If anyone has been watching our progress throughout the league, they will have seen that we are constantly trying to expand our panel and give real opportunities to as many players as we possibly can. That's a philosophy we believe in," he added.

"Fellas get opportunities based on their performances in our training games. "It has always been the case that you put debutants on the pitch and it is a bit like parenting, you worry about them and hope they'll be okay and it's never the guys you worry about that give a performance below what you want. "Remember, this is unprecedented territory. It's a round robin Munster championship. We've to turn around week after week after week. Our panel will be stretched to the hilt and that, along with our more experienced players carrying knocks in the number of weeks and not being at full tilt but that is improving.

"We can only look ahead."

Asked was it the right call: "Well it didn't work. We didn't get the result we were looking for and we need to turn it around and think about Cork now."

