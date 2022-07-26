Michael Fennelly set to leave Offaly role after three seasons in charge

20 March 2022; Offaly manager Michael Fennelly during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Limerick and Offaly at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Michael Fennelly’s stint as Offaly hurling manager has come to an end.

The Kilkenny legend has been in charge for the past three years, with his term concluding after Offaly’s failure to make this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup final.

Local reports indicated that the county board were reviewing Fennelly’s work and considering whether to offer a fresh term, with speculation that there would, at least, be changes to his management team if he stayed on.

However, it has been reported that Fennelly informed members of the squad today that he will not be in charge for 2023.

The timing of Fennelly’s exit is intriguing, given the vacancy in Kilkenny.

Henry Shefflin, a Ballyhale clubmate of Fennelly, has been strongly linked despite being just one season into a three-year term in Galway.

Given Fennelly’s background – he is a lecturer in Sports Science in LIT – and his pedigree as a former Kilkenny player, he would be considered an ideal coach.

An eight-time All-Ireland winner, Fennelly guided Offaly to the 2021 Christy Ring Cup but they suffered relegation back to Division 2 of the league earlier this year before losing to Carlow in Tullamore in their last group game of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Offaly have not played in the Liam MacCarthy Cup since 2018.

They will now join the ranks of the currently manager-less counties.

Cork and Tipperary have moved swiftly to appoint new managers for 2023 but as it stands, there are vacancies in Kilkenny, Waterford, Dublin, Laois and now Offaly.