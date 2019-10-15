Michael 'Brick' Walsh calls time on 17-year inter-county career - report

Michael 'Brick' Walsh has brought the curtain down on his 17-year inter-county career, according to a report in today's Irish Examiner.

Michael 'Brick' Walsh has brought the curtain down on his 17-year inter-county career, according to a report in today's Irish Examiner.

A dual star, Walsh made his debut for the Waterford footballers in 2002 before throwing his lot in with the Déise hurlers.

His appearance from the bench against Cork in Waterford's disappointing Munster SHC campaign this year was his 76th and final outing for his county.

He won three Munster titles and two Division 1 medals and played in two All-Ireland deciders in 2008 and 2017 respectively.

He collected three All Star awards as a defender in 2007, 2009 and 2010 and as a forward in 2017 as he played a key role in bringing Derek McGrath's side to another All-Ireland final.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors