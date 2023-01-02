Michael Breen and Dan McCormack get the nod as Liam Cahill names his first Tipp team

Michael Breen of Tipperary in action against William O'Donoghue of Limerick

LIAM Cahill’s first official team selection as Tipperary manager is notable for the presence of both Michael Breen and Dan McCormack in defence.

Cahill takes Tipp to Fraher Field tomorrow for a Munster League clash against his former charges, Waterford, in what will also be the first game of Davy Fitzgerald’s second stint in charge of the Deise.

Breen, who won an All-Ireland minor medal at full-back in 2012 has been used predominantly as a midfielder or wing forward since graduating to the Tipp seniors in 2014.

McCormack, meanwhile, has been named at wing-back, with Shane Neville – who plays his club hurling in Cratloe with Clare – listed on the opposite flank.

Alan Tynan, who played for Ireland in the U-20 Rugby World Cup in 2017, and spent four years with Munster, is part of an experimental attack.

TIPPERARY (SH v Waterford): R Shelly, C Barrett, M Breen, G Ryan; D McCormack, P Campion, S Neville; P Cadell, G Browne; A Tynan, J Forde, J Fogarty; C Bowe, M Kehoe, P Creedon.