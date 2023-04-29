Meath secure vital victory by seeing off Derry

Meath 1-21 Derry 1-19

MEATH recorded a vital and deserved victory as they overcame previously unbeaten Derry in Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon.

Meath, with the aid of the breeze, led at the break 0-14 to 0-10, despite having James Toher dismissed on 28 minutes following a straight red card. Derry started the better as they opened up a three-point advantage after just eight minutes with Cormac O’Doherty helping himself to three points, all from frees. Meath responded and with some superb long-range efforts from Jack Regan and they hit five unanswered points to lead by two after 16 minutes.

Derry hit another purple patch with four points in as many minutes, half backs Paddy Kelly and Meehaul McGrath with one apiece as they led by one.

The Royals took control with six-in-a-row, including four quality strikes by Eamon Ó’Donnchadha, a spell that also saw the red card for Toher. Derry, with their first score in 13 minutes, halted the visitors’ dominance but Meath went in the happier as they led by four.

Within three minutes of the restart they were level as O’Doherty fired to the net from a penalty and added a point from a free. The home side moved two clear but Meath had the sides level going into the final quarter.

A moment of individual brilliance from Nicholas Potterton saw the Cill Dealga club man rifle the sliotar to the net with 13 minutes remaining. Derry could not recover as Meath held firm to go home with an important win.

Derry: O O’Doherty; S F Quinn, R Mullan, D Kelly; P Kelly (0-1), R Mullan, M McGrath (0-1); P Cleary, J Friel (0-2); S Mclaugh (0-1), E Conway (0-2), D McGilliagn (0-2); C O’Doherty (1-7, 1-0pen, 0-6f, 0-1 ’65', J Mullan (0-2), R McSorley.

Subs:C O’Kane for P Kelly (33), S Kelly (0-1) for McSorley (HT), C Gough for Melaugh (62), P Neilis for R Mullan (70)

Meath:C Ennis; M Burke (0-1), S Brennan, B McKeon; N McLarnon, J Toher, S Ennis (0-1); P Ryan, Martin Healy; P O’Hanrahan (0-6, 4f), J Regan (0-3, 1f), J Kelly (0-1); S Quigley (0-1), E O’Donnchadha (0-4), Nicholas Potterton (1-2).

Subs:S Geraghty (0-1) for Quigley (45), D Shine (0-1) for Ryan (51), M Cole for Kelly (69)

Referee: B Keon (Galway)