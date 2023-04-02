Meath hurlers see off Donegal’s challenge with sprint finish to win Division 2B title

2 April 2023; Meath players celebrate after the Allianz Hurling League Division 2B final win at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Photo: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Five late points allowed Meath to stretch their lead and claim victory over Donegal in the Division 2B final in Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in what was a close encounter until the final few minutes.

Meath got off to a flying start with three points in the first three minutes, two from Eamonn Óg O Donnchadha and one from Martin Healy.

The Ulstermen responded well with points from Ruairí Campbell and a Liam McKinney free, but Jack Regan and Pádraig O’Hanrahan added two more for Meath to put them 0-5 to 0-2 in front after eleven minutes.

Despite Meath leaving 0-10 points to 0-8 at half-time, Donegal started the better of the two sides, with Liam McKinney‘s fifth point and a Pádraig Doherty score levelling matters minutes later.

Donegal eventually took the lead from a Declan Coulter point moments after he entered the match, but the lead was short-lived as Meath took control, with Jack Regan sending over four points in a row while Seán Geraghty, Stephen Morris and substitute Daire Shine added their names to the scoresheet.

Liam McKinney was through on goal to bring Donegal back into the mix, but his rasping shot from 12 yards was superbly saved by Charlie Ennis.

An eleventh and final point for Regan was the final piece of play, rounding off a well-worked performance for Meath, who will now play Division 2A hurling next year.

For the Tír Conaill side, they must now regroup from this defeat to prepare for their Nicky Rackard campaign, which begins in two weeks against Roscommon.

SCORERS – Meath: J Regan 0-11 (9fs); E Óg O Donnchadha 0-3; D Shine 0-2; S Geraghty, M Healy, S Morris and P O Hanrahan 0-1 each. Donegal: L McKinney 0-8 (7fs); C Bradley, P Doherty, J O’Loughlin, R Campbell, R Ryan and D Coulter 0-1 each.

MEATH – C Ennis; G Dwane, D Healy, B McKeon; N McLarnon, J Toher, S Ennis; S Geraghty, M Healy; S Morris, J Regan, M Cole; S Quigley, E Óg O Donnchadha, P O Hanrahan. Subs: P Barnwell for Cole (10), J Kelly for O’Hanrahan (49) D Shine for Healy (55), S Coloe for Quigley (70), S Brennan for McLarnon (73)

DONEGAL – L White; C Bradley, M Donaghue, P Doherty; R Hilferty, C McDermott, S McBride; J O’Loughlin (0-01), B McIntyre; S Ward, R McDermott, L McKinney; R Campbell, R Ryan, D O Maoileidigh. Subs: O Marley for Ward (30), S Gillespie for Bradley and D Coulter for McIntyre (40), D Cullen for Campbell (52), C O’Grady for Hilferty (70).

REF – C McDonald (Antrim