Meath claim third NHL Division 2B win in succession against Donegal

9 May 2021; Padraic O'Hanrahan of Meath during the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Round 1 match between Meath and Offaly at Páirc Táilteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Meath made it a hat-trick of NHL Division 2B wins on Sunday at Pairc Tailteann where they finished with 10 points to spare over a spirited Donegal side.

Michael MacCann’s side were also bidding for their third win of the campaign and were just three points off the pace and backed by the breeze in the 54th minute.

Seoirse Bulfin’s men outscored the visitors by 1-5 to 0-1 in the time remaining to maintain their promotion bid.

Sub Jamie Leavy grabbed the game’s only goal in the first minute of added time after Jack Regan’s initial attempt was blocked.

Top scorers for the respective teams, Pádraig O’Hanrahan and Donegal’s Declan Coulter shared the opening two points. Nicky Potterton restored Meath’s lead which they took to the finish.

Meath led 0-14 to 0-8 at half-time before impressive midfielder Pa Ryan extended their lead within seconds of the resumption. Donegal’s best efforts couldn’t maintain their winning start to the campaign.

Scorers – Meath: Pádraic O'Hanrahan 0-11 (10fs); Eamon O Donnchadha 0-5; Jamie Leavy 1-0; Nicky Potterton 0-2; James Toher 0-1; James Kelly 0-1; Paddy Barnwell 0-1; Pa Ryan 0-1; Simon Ennis 0-1. Donegal: Declan Coulter 0-8 (5fs, 1 65); Liam McKinney 0-2; Gavin Browne 0-1; Ronan McDermott 0-1; Ruairi Campbell 0-1; Ritchie Ryan 0-1; Daire O Maoileidigh 0-1; Gerry Gilmore 0-1.

Meath: Charlie Ennis; Stephen Morris, Mickey Burke, Brendan McKeon; Damien Healy, James Toher, James Kelly; Pa Ryan, Martin Healy; Sean Quigley, Simon Ennis, Niall McLarnon; Nicky Potterton, Eamon Og O Donnchadha, Padraig O'Hanrahan. Subs: Jack Regan for Toher (bs 24-25), Regan for Burke (ht), Paddy Barnwell for Quigley (44), Mikey Cole for McLarnon (58), Joey Cole for Potterton (67), Jamie Leavy for Kelly (68).

Donegal: Luke White; Stephen McBride, Michael Donaghue, Padraig Doherty; Gavin Browne, Jack O'Loughlin, Brian McIntyre; Conor Gartland, Declan Coulter; Liam McKinney, Ronan McDermott, Gerry Gilmore; Ruairi Campbell, Ritchie Ryan, Daire O Maoileidigh. Subs: Bernard Lafferty for Ryan (53), Ryan Hifferty for Coulter (65).

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary).