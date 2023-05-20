Meath book Christy Ring Cup final place with six-point win over Sligo

Meath 0-24 Sligo 0-18

Meath booked their place in the Christy Ring Cup final with a hard-fought yet deserved defeat of Sligo at Markievicz Park.

Jack O’Regan’s accuracy from frees was the basis for Meath’s six-point win – O’Regan notched 0-9 – but their overall scoring power made a difference as seven other players contributed scores at the Sligo venue.

Sligo had a scoring hero in Andrew Kilcullen, who contributed 0-14, but Sligo missed the suspended Joe McHugh and the injured Eddie O’Donoghue and they were unable to conjure a goal that they needed in the second-half.

An end to end opening period was dominated by the respective free-takers, Andrew Kilcullen of Sligo and Meath’s Jack Regan as distances and angles were no obstacle to their accuracy.

Regan bagged five points – four from frees and one sideline cut – a tally surpassed by Kilcullen, who notched seven points (six frees and one from play) to keep Sligo in contention.

But what helped Meath lead at half-time, 0-14 to 0-10, was the scoring power of full-forward Eamon O’Donnchadha, who contributed four points, and corner-forward Nicholas Potterton bagged a brace.

Sligo led 0-2 to 0-1 after six minutes but were later playing catch up as Meath established a five-point lead, 0-11 to 0-6, by the 28th minute.

Sligo got it back to a two-point game but Meath increased their lead with two points in first-half stoppage time.

Meath remained in front during the second-half although Sligo reduced the gap to a point, 0-18 to 0-17, with 59 minutes on the clock.

The visitors finished strongly – outscoring Sligo 0-6 to 0-1 during the next 14 minutes, with wing-back Niall McLarnon shooting two fine points from play.

Sligo twice went close to a goal in the closing stages but Conor Griffin saw one effort blocked and another hit the side-netting.

Scorers – Sligo: A Kilcullen 0-14 (12f, 1 ‘65’); D Hanniffy 0-2; F Moylan, T Cawley 0-1 each. Meath: J Regan 0-9 (8f, 1 sideline); E O’Donnchadha 0-4; N Potterton, N McLarnon, M Healy, J Kelly, P Ryan 0-2 each; A Gannon 0-1.

Sligo Rvs: D Reidy; F Connolly, N Feehily, K O’Kennedy; G Connolly, R McHugh, E Comerford; N Kilcullen, R Molloy; C Hanniffy, A Kilcullen, D Hanniffy; F Moylan, C Griffin, T Cawley. Subs:R Cox for Comerford (68), L O’Kelly-Lynch for Moylan (70+1).

Meath:C Ennis; M Burke, S Brennan, B McKeon; N McLarnon, S Geraghty, S Ennis; P Ryan, M Healy; P O’Hanrahan, J Regan, J Kelly; J Toher, E O’Donnchadha, N Potterton. Subs:M O’Sullivan for Ryan (47), A Gannon for O’Hanrahan (60), J Murray for Potterton (61), S Quigley for O’Donnchadha (70+1), D Murtagh for Healy (70+3).

Referee: James Clarke.