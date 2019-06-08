MEATH and Down will contest this year’s Christy Ring Cup final as Donegal were relegated to the Nicky Rackard Cup.

Meath and Down advance to Christy Ring final as Donegal are relegated to Nicky Rackard

Meath qualified for only their second ever Christy Ring Cup final thanks to a Jack Regan-inspired victory over Derry in a thrilling game at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Regan, the competitions’s top scorer this season, hit 1-15, which included the Royal’s crucial first goal on 57 minutes. Derry’s Cormac O’Doherty missed from the penalty spot in a dramatic finale, which saw Meath seal their place with late goals from Gavin McGowan and Nicky Potterton

In Inniskeen, goals from Sands brothers, Daithí and Eoghan, eased Down into the final at Roscommon’s expense.

The Mourne men were 2-8 to 0-10 ahead at half-time, and Daithí Sands’ second goal with two minutes remaining put the match beyond a brave Roscommon challenge.

Brendan McCarry and Shane Lawless scored the goals as London defeated 13-man Donegal by 2-18 to 1-14 in the Christy Ring Cup Relegation Play-Off in Crossmaglen.

Ciaran Matthewson netted for Donegal, but both he and Mark Callaghan were sent off in the second half, and Donegal will play in the Nicky Rackard Cup in 2020.

In the Nicky Rackard Cup, Danny Magee and Eoin McGuinness scored the all-important goals that saw Armagh shade neighbours Tyrone in the semi-final at Pairc Grattan, Inniskeen.

Magee’s first half strike helped the Orchard to a narrow it to 1-9 to 0-11 at interval, but Tyrone went four ahead with a Damian Casey goal.

McGuinness responded with a three-pointer, and the accuracy of Dean Gaffney secured Armagh’s place in the Croke Park final.

Christy Ring Cup results:

Semi-final - Meath 3-24 Derry 2-18

Semi-final - Down 3-18 Roscommon 1-15

Relegation play-off - London 2-18 Donegal 1-14

Nicky Rackard Cup results:

Semi-final - Armagh 2-19 Tyrone 1-20

Relegation play-off - Monaghan 4-17 Louth 2-20

