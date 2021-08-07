McKenna vision now franking Treaty charge

In the week of last year’s All-Ireland final, Paul Browne let slip a convict of a thought. Browne is head coach in Limerick’s much-heralded academy and hurling development officer for the north city.

“If we win the second one,” he declared to a Sunday newspaper, “Limerick could end up winning three or four more!”

Brazen talk is anathema to the GAA, but Browne knew his audience. Limerick have little interest in a tip-toeing presence at the game’s summit, zero appetite for any nostalgic drift towards a past in which their summers were short-lived, their winters imprisoning.

They’ve spent long enough tied up in a history of perpetual anger and whimsy to take a backward glance now. This is their time.

So Limerick today hurl at an unchanging temperature, always high, yet seldom inflamed. They are the antithesis of their old ways, when teams in green seemed nothing without dander.

Everything about their story now can be traced back down a logical, unemotional path. To a carefully structured development pathway, to feeding chains like Ardscoil Rís, Castletroy College, Doon CBS, to the prolific harvesting of Fitzgibbons by the city’s third-level institutions, to elite athlete conditions on the north campus of UL.

There is a permanency to this story, the feel of something organic.

It’s 15 years since the academy took its first steps through the coaching of former players like Shane Fitzgibbon, Leo O’Connor, Ger Hegarty, Mike Galligan and Frankie Carroll, all men marked with the scars of Limerick’s history.

Much of that history was slapstick, maybe exaggerated on occasion, every defeat somehow arcing back to the perception of broad social indiscipline and what was regularly portrayed as an endemic drink culture.

The more stories grew legs, the more self-perpetuating Limerick’s misfortune seemed to become. Much of it was untrue, yet all of it fed the caricature. In Henry Martin’s Unlimited Heartbreak – The Inside Story of Limerick Hurling, the Thursday night All-Ireland qualifier defeat to Offaly in 2003 carries a kind of emblematic status from that time.

Offaly’s Barry Whelahan is quoted thus: “We had heard a few rumours that the boys weren’t going training and were on the beer a lot.”

It wasn’t actually the case – at least not with all bar one player – but it didn’t have to be.

Limerick’s was a conflicted dressing-room at the time, split down the middle between the by now grimly institutionalised senior players and a golden crop of under-21s who’d won those three All-Irelands on the bounce. The senior men resented what they considered young fellas with notions coming into their territory. And the young fellas?

They saw only ageing failures before them.

Trying to stitch it all together was Dave Keane, manager for those under-21 wins and, accordingly, promoted in rank with impatient haste. The task he faced was all but impossible.

The night of Limerick’s first round league game against Cork in ’03, a game lost narrowly, some of the players settled into an infamous drinking session in Charleville. There were even rumours of a bottle being passed around on the team bus.

Former goalkeeper Joe Quaid is quoted in Unlimited Heartbreak thus: “We stopped in Charleville for a few pints and they were organising house parties and having a singsong on the bus. I was sitting beside the driver at the front of the bus and said, ‘I have enough. If after being beaten the way we were today makes them want to sing, I don’t want any part of it’.”

That Charleville session was one of the episodes cited by county delegates for their subsequent removal of Keane as senior manager after a single season. In quick succession, Pad Joe Whelahan and Joe McKenna would then fall on their swords too, Limerick seemingly caught in a perpetual cycle of angst and recrimination.

Both men went of their own volition, McKenna after an ’06 All-Ireland qualifier trouncing by Clare in Ennis that was their biggest championship defeat in 44 years. An accomplished businessman and one of the county’s most revered former players, he’d seen enough to recognise that Limerick hurling needed a fundamental rebuild rather than just another decorative splash of paint.

They needed a long-term plan. Above all, they needed a different culture. Within a year, Richie Bennis guided them to a senior All-Ireland final, but Limerick would not then win another championship game until ’09. They were a boomerang team, capable of big moments, but ill-equipped to sustain them.

Dave Mahedy remembers having intense conversations with McKenna on that very issue, on Limerick’s routine fecklessness under pressure. Mahedy had a small multiple of incarnations as Limerick’s physical trainer and, though a Dub, admits that the All-Ireland final defeats of ’94 and ’96 “broke my heart”.

He worked under an assortment of managers from Liam O’Donoghue to Tom Ryan to Whelahan to McKenna and, most recently, to Justin McCarthy.

But it was McKenna’s long-term vision that begat the academy.

“Joe knew that if you really wanted to change the Limerick story, you’d have to do it from an underage base” Mahedy recalled this week. “It’s too late when you get them at senior level because their habits, whether on-field of off-field, are established by then.

“If you can get buy-in from 15-, 16- and 17-year-olds, they’re like sponges for information. They want to learn because they want to play. By the time they’re 18, 19 or 20, there are other things in their lives. It could be college, it could be women, it could be drink, it could be careers, anything.

“He looked at a few of the football academies in England, including Arsenal. Just to see what could be done. And the great thing about Joe was that he didn’t have to prove anything to anybody. He wasn’t in a job that he could be removed from two years later.”

A decade and a half on from the academy’s birth, Limerick hurling today is unrecognisable from its past, a world removed from what was once a perpetual struggle to escape Division 1B, from the 2010 strike, from the county board’s infamous 20 questions for Ryan after ’96, even from the hate mail delivered to Donal O’Grady’s Spar shop in Ballingarry after defeat in an All-Ireland semi-final to Clare just eight years ago.

It is as if a slate has been wiped clean in the county. As if there are no cracks in this new faith.

The conveyor belt rolls relentlessly, John Kiely introducing two Leaving Cert students – Cathal O’Neill and Colin Coughlan – for this year’s National League, both young men already physical specimens and seemingly perfectly equipped for a style of play that welcomes the tackle rather than seek to evade it.

And hurling today is so heavily seeded with football influences, Paul Kinnerk’s value as senior coach is incalculable to Limerick now.

Everything they do rhymes perfectly with the changed fundamentals of the game, with the emphasis on precision passing through hand or stick, on smart puck-outs, on forcing turnovers, on devouring ruck-ball and, yes, on strategic fouling too and on modern terms of engagement in which the old positional grid is deployed only in match programmes.

Limerick aren’t just hurling’s biggest team today, but its smartest and most calculating too.

In that, they look the polar opposite of a time when they seemed locked in an endless chase for some kind of emotional impetus. Last year’s starting All-Ireland final starting 15 contained 11 Fitzgibbon Cup winners, while the bulk of the 2018 winning team would have been familiar faces to Mahedy through their academy schooling in the north campus of UL, where he was director of sport and recreation until retirement in ’19.

A campus, incidentally, that sits geographically in county Clare.

For Mahedy, there is a simple beauty to this Limerick story now.

“They’re not going to go away, that’s the great thing” he says emphatically. “Because the foundations are all there. It’s like if you’re building a bungalow, you put in a foundation to suit that bungalow. If you’re building a skyscraper, the foundation has to go so much deeper.

“That was Joe McKenna’s inspiration. He was willing to go ten steps back and put in that foundation.”

And they are different people now.