McGrath inspires Loughmore/Castleiney

Nenagh never looked like mounting a response and their evening was summed up by star man Jake Morris being sent off on 43 minutes for lashing out at Willie Eviston (stock photo)

Loughmore/Castleiney will appear in their first Tipperary SHC final since 2014 after comfortably overcoming Nenagh Éire Óg 1-21 to 1-11 in their semi-final at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.

Following their hugely impressive quarter-final win over Thurles Sarsfields, Nenagh didn't bring the same energy and drive and on this occasion it was they who started slowly, trailing 0-9 to 0-1 after 19 minutes with John McGrath in superb form for Loughmore, finishing with 0-12, six from play.

Nenagh hit back with four points in a row but suffered a double blow when in the process of making a brave block to deny Tomás McGrath, Conor McCarthy was forced off with a knee injury and in the same incident, Tipperary defender Barry Heffernan sustained an ankle injury, which led to him being forced off early in the second half.

Tomás McGrath did raise a green flag in first-half added time to see Loughmore into a 1-14 to 0-6 interval lead. Nenagh never looked like mounting a response and their evening was summed up by star man Jake Morris being sent off on 43 minutes for lashing out at Willie Eviston. Loughmore also finished with 14 men with sub Conor McGrath sent off for two yellow cards late on.

Irish Independent