Galway have won their third consecutive All-Ireland minor hurling title after beating Kilkenny 3-14 to 0-12 at Croke Park.

McDonagh the star as Galway ease past Kilkenny to secure minor hurling three in-a-row

Brian Hanley's side completed their hat-trick of titles with an impressive performance at GAA HQ, with forward Sean McDonagh winning the Man of the Match award after notching a haul of 2-8.

It is the fourth time in five years that Galway have won the minor All-Ireland, and the second year in succession that they have defeated Kilkenny in the decider.

Ruben Davitt scored a fine individual goal early in the first half to put the Tribesmen in control before McDonagh blasted a penalty to the net right on half time after Peter McDonald fouled Greg Thomas.

An early barrage of scores in the second half put Galway 11 points clear and although the impressive Billy Drennan narrowed the gap, another goal from McDonagh put the seal on yet another minor crown for the team from the west.

Scorers for Galway: Sean McDonagh 2-8 (1-0 pen, 6fs, 165), Ruben Davitt 1-2, Tiernan Killeen 0-2, Greg Thomas and Alex Connaire 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Billy Drennan 0-6 (5fs), Colman O’Sullivan 0-2, Peter McDonald, Braedon Wheeler, Timmy Clifford, and Liam Moore 0-1 each.

GALWAY: Michael Egan; Christy Brennan, Eoin Lawless, Adam Nolan; Enda Collins, Ian McGlynn, John Cooney; Liam Leen, Alex Connaire; Colm Cunningham, Sean McDonagh, Tiernan Killeen; Ruben Davitt, Shane Morgan, Greg Thomas.

Subs: Gavin Lee for Cunningham (46), Sean O’Hanlon for Morgan (52), Eanna Davoren for Collins (55), Colm Molloy for Davitt (59), Niall Glynn for Thomas (60).

KILKENNY: Aidan Tallis; Billy Reid, William Halpin, Tristan Roche; Peter McDonald, Padraic Moylan, Zach Bay Hammond; Liam Moore, James Aylward; Pierce Blanchfield, Timmy Clifford, Colman O'Sullivan; Billy Drennan, Jack Doyle, Ian Byrne.

Subs: Denis Walsh for Blanchfield (38), Andy Hickey for Aylward (44), Braedon Wheeler for Byrne (52), Aran Murphy for Drennan (59).

REFEREE: Patrick Murphy (Carlow).

