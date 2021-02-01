Mayo legend Keith Higgins to play on at inter-county level with hurling switch on the cards

Mayo legend Keith Higgins may have called time on his inter-county football career, but he plans to return to his roots once again and rejoin the county hurling squad later this year.

Higgins recently brought the curtain down on a glittering 16-season career with the footballers having claimed four All-Stars and established himself as one of the best defenders in the modern era.

The 35-year-old made his name as a hurler before linking up with the footballers, though, and the Ballyhaunis dual star intends to resume his county career with the small ball and bolster the senior hurling squad.

Higgins has already spoken to Mayo hurling boss Derek Walsh with the view to a return and he looks forward to trying to help them go one step further in 2021 after their Nicky Rackard Cup final defeat to Donegal last year.

"That's the plan at the moment. I spoke with Derek at the beginning of the week. He was happy that I was available and I'd be more than happy to go in. As long as the body is able to go I'll give it a try anyway and we'll see where it goes," Higgins told Midwest Radio.

Higgins has a rich hurling history having won an All-Ireland Junior Hurling Championship in 2003 while he also has the unique distinction of being the only Connacht player to have won Railway Cup medals in both hurling and football.

Higgins helped Mayo to Nicky Rackard Cup success in 2016 while also playing an influential part as they lifted Division 2B League hurling honours two years later when lifting the silverware jointly with captain Cathal Freeman before returning to the football fold.

Online Editors