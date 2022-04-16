| 15.6°C Dublin

Mayo claim ten-point win over Wicklow to keep Christy Ring Cup hopes alive

Mayo 0-26 Wicklow 2-10

Daniel Huane scored a point in Mayo's Christy Ring Cup win over Wicklow Expand

Close

Daniel Huane scored a point in Mayo's Christy Ring Cup win over Wicklow

Daniel Huane scored a point in Mayo's Christy Ring Cup win over Wicklow

Daniel Huane scored a point in Mayo's Christy Ring Cup win over Wicklow

Mayo cantered to a ten-point victory over Wicklow in a crucial match for both teams in the Christy Ring Cup at Aughrim.

Both counties sustained heavy defeats in the first round. The win keeps Mayo in the hunt for a place in the final, the defeat leaves Wicklow facing a battle to stave off relegation.

Even against the wind in the first half, Mayo dominated Wicklow to lead 0-13 to 0-7 at the break,Joe Mooney top scoring with 0-4 and Corner forward Shane Boland chipping in with three points, one from a free.

An early second half goal by corner-forward Eoin Kavanagh saw Wicklow cut the margin to the three after 42 minutes, but that's as good as it got for the Garden men. Wicklow were down to 14 men after 53 minutes, wing back James Byrne picking up a red card.

Keith Higgins was marshalling things for Mayo from midfield while Centre forward Joe Mooney, corner- forward Shane Boland, and midfielder kept the scoreboard ticking over nicely.

Scorers: Mayo – J Mooney 0-8, S Boland 0-6(3f), S Kenny 0-5 (2, 65s, 1 free), E Delaney 0-3, K Higgins, A Phillips, D Huane, K Feeney 0-1 each. Wicklow: E Kavanagh 2-0, J Doyle 0-4(3f), B Ryan 0-3 (65), E McCormack 0-2, J Toomey 0-1.

GAA Newsletter

Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.

This field is required

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy