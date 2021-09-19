Maurice O’Connor hits late goal to break Brendan's hearts and secure another Kingdom title for Kilmoyley

Just like they always seem to, the John Meyler-managed Kilmoyley found a way. That’s what’s made them the serial winners that they are, atop the Kerry roll of honour with 26 titles. But this was a close call as St Brendan’s led until the 59th minute when Maurice O’Connor struck for the match-winning goal to break Ardfert hearts.

A cracking goal from Kevin Hanafin on the stroke of half-time proved the difference between the sides at the interval as it had been tit for tat throughout the opening half with St Brendan’s looking the more dangerous side up front.

Brendan’s were using the long ball into their inside line where Cian Hussey and Seán Brosnan were making hay while the sun shone in Tralee.

The first quarter was a tense affair with St Brendan’s just leading 0-4 to 0-3 thanks to two Hussey points from play and one each from Fionán Mackessy and Seánie Brosnan while Paudie O’Connor, Dáire Nolan and Daniel Collins replied for Kilmoyley.

St Brendan’s were wasteful in the second quarter but after Dáire Nolan had levelled the contest at 0-7 apiece in the 30th minute, a late goal from Hanafin and a Pádraig O’Sullivan point saw Brendan’s retire 1-8 to 0-7 up at the interval.

Kilmoyley, using all their experience and with the wind to their backs, started to eat into St Brendan’s lead with supersub Adrian Royle proving a central figure in the comeback.

Two Daniel Collins frees, and superb points from Jordan Brick and Royle closed the gap to the minimum 1-10 to 0-12 at the water break.

But Colman Savage, Dougie Fitzell and Tom Murnane got on top as St Brendan’s began to wilt. Experience proved a crucial factor for Kilmoyley with Paudie O’Connor firing over a super point and then Tom Murnane sent in a long ball that Maurice O’Connor fetched and he did what he is wont to so, and that was blast the ball to the St Brendan’s net. Kilmoyley had performed a late smash-and-grab win after a wonderful contest.

Scorers:

Kilmoyley: D Collins 0-6 (5f); M O’Connor 1-1; P O’Connor, D Nolan and A Royle 0-2 each; J Brick 0-1.

St Brendan’s: C Hussey 0-5 (3f); K Hanafin 1-0; F Mackessy and S Brosnan 0-2 each; P O’Sullivan and S O’Halloran 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

KILMOYLEY – JB O’Halloran; D Kennedy, C Savage, F McCarthy; J Godley, D Fitzell , T Murnane; P O’Connor, M Flaherty; J Brick, D Collins, D Nolan ; D McCarthy, R Collins, M O’Connor. Subs: R Walsh for R Collins (h-t), A Royle for D McCarthy (38).

ST BRENDAN’S – D Delaney; P O’Sullivan, K Wolfe, S Leen; K Orpen, F Mackessy , D Dineen; E Leen, D Griffin; K Hanafin, P Kearney, J Egan; S Brosnan , S O’Halloran, C Hussey. Subs: F Horgan for S Leen (inj 48), B O’Connor for K Orpen (52), E Kearney for P O’Sullivan (53), N O’Driscoll for S O’Halloran (55).

REF – M Sexton (Limerick)