Maurice O’Brien fears for Dublin hurling future as search for new boss goes on

Dublin hurling is at a crossroads and their fortunes could plummet unless they get the next managerial appointment right, according to former Sky Blues player Maurice O’Brien.

Almost six weeks since Mattie Kenny stepped down as manager, Dublin are the last remaining top-tier county still searching for a new boss.

Whereas rivals such as Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny moved swiftly to appoint new managers this summer, and Waterford followed up with last week’s high-profile acquisition of Davy Fitzgerald, the Dublin county board has taken its time to assess options. Multiple names including Pat Gilroy, the former Dublin football and hurling boss, as well as Fitzgerald and former Laois manager Eddie Brennan have been linked with the vacancy over the past few weeks.

However, Dublin’s status as dark horse contenders has diminished after a deflating end to Kenny’s four-year reign, with defeats to Kilkenny and Galway dashing hopes of advancing from the Leinster SHC round-robin group.

“The fact that they’re not winning underage titles has been an issue,” said O’Brien, the Limerick native who transferred to Dublin and won league and Leinster medals under Anthony Daly in 2011 and 2013 respectively.

“Even in our days they had the on days and off days, but there was more consistency. Is that a managerial thing or is it the consistency of players from underage, not reaching those success levels and maybe not expecting it of themselves at senior level?

“I think they’re at a crossroads completely. The thing could take an awful dip if this one doesn’t go right,” he warned.