MATTIE Kenny brought his Dublin team to Kilbarrack this afternoon. To the impressive home of Naomh Barróg.

Mattie Kenny's young guns get the better of the Dubs Stars in Kilbarrack

The weather was kind. There was a decent crowd. And some decent hurling too.

It was the annual Dublin Bus/Herald Dubs Stars match. Referee, Chris Mooney, let the game flow. And flow it did.

It was a chance for the new hurling boss to look over the form of players…….on both sides.

Kenny selected a youthful looking side. Many of whom had earned their stripes in the Minor ranks.

Dublin’s right half-back, Davy Keogh, had the finest of matches. He capped his display with two neat points. He showed the quickest of feet.

His half-back colleagues, Darren Kelly and Daire Gray, also excelled as Dublin took a hold of the game from the early pages.

They led by 1-9 to 0-5 at the break. The goal came at the road end on twelve minutes.

Glenn Whelan created it with a crisp pass to full-forward, Oisin O’Rorke, who did the rest. O’Rorke always looked dangerous in possession.

Dublin almost had a second goal ten minutes into the second half. Billy Ryan drilled in a shot from the right, but goalkeeper, Dare de Poire, made a remarkable save.

In late December, it has to go down as one of the saves of the season.

SCORERS – Dublin: O O’Rorke 1-4 (0-2f), D Gray 0-3, D Keogh, C Conway, G Whelan, R Hayes (2f), B Ryan 0-2 each, C Ryan, D Ó Floinn, L Gannon 0-1 each. Dubs Stars: S Gray 0-4 (2f), N Ryan 0-2, C Dowling, F Whitely 0-1 each.

Dublin: J Treacy; L Walsh, L Corcoran, D Ryan; D Keogh, D Kelly, D Gray; C Ryan, R Smith; D Ó Floinn, C Conway, G Whelan; R Hayes, O O Rorke, B Ryan. Subs used: C O’Donoghue, L Gannon, R McBride, K Burke, M Murphy.

Dubs Stars: M Collins; D O’Connor, C Mac Gabhann, C Kelly; R O’Carroll, R O’Dwyer, S O’Connor; N McMorrow, C Dowling; N Ryan, F Whitely, M O’Keeffe; A Mellett, S Gray, C Currie. Subs used: D de Poire, M Conroy, D Butler, T Aherne, C Derwin.

Ref: C Mooney (St Patrick’s (P))

