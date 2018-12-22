Mattie Kenny's young guns get the better of the Dubs Stars in Kilbarrack
Dublin 1-20 Dubs Stars 0-8
MATTIE Kenny brought his Dublin team to Kilbarrack this afternoon. To the impressive home of Naomh Barróg.
The weather was kind. There was a decent crowd. And some decent hurling too.
It was the annual Dublin Bus/Herald Dubs Stars match. Referee, Chris Mooney, let the game flow. And flow it did.
It was a chance for the new hurling boss to look over the form of players…….on both sides.
Kenny selected a youthful looking side. Many of whom had earned their stripes in the Minor ranks.
Dublin’s right half-back, Davy Keogh, had the finest of matches. He capped his display with two neat points. He showed the quickest of feet.
His half-back colleagues, Darren Kelly and Daire Gray, also excelled as Dublin took a hold of the game from the early pages.
They led by 1-9 to 0-5 at the break. The goal came at the road end on twelve minutes.
Glenn Whelan created it with a crisp pass to full-forward, Oisin O’Rorke, who did the rest. O’Rorke always looked dangerous in possession.
Dublin almost had a second goal ten minutes into the second half. Billy Ryan drilled in a shot from the right, but goalkeeper, Dare de Poire, made a remarkable save.
In late December, it has to go down as one of the saves of the season.
SCORERS – Dublin: O O’Rorke 1-4 (0-2f), D Gray 0-3, D Keogh, C Conway, G Whelan, R Hayes (2f), B Ryan 0-2 each, C Ryan, D Ó Floinn, L Gannon 0-1 each. Dubs Stars: S Gray 0-4 (2f), N Ryan 0-2, C Dowling, F Whitely 0-1 each.
Dublin: J Treacy; L Walsh, L Corcoran, D Ryan; D Keogh, D Kelly, D Gray; C Ryan, R Smith; D Ó Floinn, C Conway, G Whelan; R Hayes, O O Rorke, B Ryan. Subs used: C O’Donoghue, L Gannon, R McBride, K Burke, M Murphy.
Dubs Stars: M Collins; D O’Connor, C Mac Gabhann, C Kelly; R O’Carroll, R O’Dwyer, S O’Connor; N McMorrow, C Dowling; N Ryan, F Whitely, M O’Keeffe; A Mellett, S Gray, C Currie. Subs used: D de Poire, M Conroy, D Butler, T Aherne, C Derwin.
Ref: C Mooney (St Patrick’s (P))
