Mattie Kenny's Dublin outclass Carlow in bid to make All-Ireland series

Dublin hurlers are still firmly in the race to qualify for the All-Ireland series after a comfortable 12-point victory over an outclassed Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park today.

Dublin hurlers are still firmly in the race to qualify for the All-Ireland series after a comfortable 12-point victory over an outclassed Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park today.

Mattie Kenny's men played over half the game with 14 men following a straight red card for defender Shane Barrett … but you'd never have guessed the numerical differential as they eased through the second half.

That leaves Dublin on three points ahead of their crucial final fixture in the Leinster round-robin group – at home to Galway on Saturday, June 15.

The Dublin defence mostly lorded it over their direct opponents, with Eoghan O'Donnell and Paddy Smyth particularly impressive in the full-back line.

Some young Dubs supporters joined the lads for their warm down on the pitch after the game 😂😂#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/cr9f0v7r2P — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 2, 2019

In attack, meanwhile, three experienced campaigners did most of the damage. Eamonn Dillon led the onslaught with 2-2, while Paul Ryan top-scored with 0-9 (four from play) and his fellow Ballyboden man, Conal Keaney, chipped in with 0-4 too in a busy 54-minute shift.

Carlow had whatever first half benefits accrued from a strong breeze blowing diagonally across the pitch … but Dublin were far sharper out of the blocks and had built up a six-point lead by the 20th minute.

The pace and sharpness of Cian Boland typified Dublin's early brio while Ryan sniped three points from play in that opening spell

Meanwhile, Dillon showed alertness to pounce on a long free-in to bury the first of his two first half goals, in the 13th minute.

GAA Newsletter

Carlow were always game and put Dublin under pockets of pressure, but six first-half wides and a couple of underhit efforts undermined their attempts to close the gap.

Things turned even worse for the hosts in the 29th minute when Keaney's inviting delivery from the right touchline was gathered by Ryan. His instant lay-off put Dillon through and his finish was just as clinical, and emphatic, as his first.

Dublin's Eamonn Dillon of Dublin in action against Michael Doyle of Carlow during the Leinster SHC Round 3B match at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The one sour note for Mattie Kenny was Barrett’s straight red card for a high tackle on Jack Kavanagh, shortly before half-time.

However, with a 2-10 to 0-8 cushion to protect, even 14 men looked comfortable at the break. And when they landed the first three points, there was an air of inevitability about the remainder of a poor-quality second half.

Carlow enjoyed some fleeting moments of promise – Marty Kavanagh got in behind O’Donnell for one goal chance before James Doyle finally found the Dublin net in the 50th minute to kickstart a 1-2 mini-salvo.

But that was as close as it got for Colm Bonnar's men, who must beat Wexford to have any chance of avoiding relegation from the Leinster championship.

SCORERS - Dublin: P Ryan 0-9 (5f), E Dillon 2-2, C Keaney 0-4, R Hayes, F Whitely 0-2 each, C Boland, T Connolly, E O’Donnell 0-1 each. Carlow: M Kavanagh (2f), C Nolan (2f) 0-4 each, J Doyle 1-0, S Whelan 0-2, E Byrne, JM Nolan, J Kavanagh 0-1 each.

Dublin: A Nolan; P Smyth, E O’Donnell, C Hendricken; C Crummey, S Moran, S Barrett; T Connolly, S Treacy; C Boland, D Sutcliffe, E Dillon; C Keaney, R Hayes, P Ryan. Subs: D O’Connell for Connolly (33), J Malone for Boland (49), J Madden for Hendricken (49), J Hetherton for Keaney (54), F Whitely for Ryan (60),

Carlow: B Treacy; A Corcoran, P Doyle, M Doyle; K McDonald, D English, R Coady; J Kavanagh, S Whelan; JM Nolan, E Byrne, S Murphy; J Doyle, C Nolan, M Kavanagh. Subs: E Nolan for R Coady (inj 24), G Coady for Corcoran (35), R Smithers for Murphy (44), T Joyce for Kavanagh (51), D Murphy for J Doyle (65).

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow).

Online Editors