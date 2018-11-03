Mattie Kenny succeeds Pat Gilroy as Dublin hurling boss and is given a three-year term

Mattie Kenny has been named as the new manager of the Dublin hurlers and has been handed a three-year term.

It had been anticipated that an announcement would be made earlier this week although it is understood that the sub-committee charged with making the appointment were still deliberating over their options.

In the wake of Pat Gilroy’s surprise resignation, prompted by overseas work commitments, the search for a successor was soon distilled down to three candidates: current Kilmacud manager Anthony Daly, Cuala’s double All-Ireland winner Mattie Kenny and Anthony Cunningham, who was part of Gilroy’s management team.

More recently, it has been perceived as a two-horse battle between Daly and Kenny.

Kenny, who had been linked with the Waterford job before Padraic Fanning's appointment, now takes on the role with the capital's hurlers.

Mattie Kenny has been appointed Senior Hurling Manager for a three year term. The management team will be confirmed at the next meeting of the County Committee #GAA — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) November 3, 2018

Online Editors