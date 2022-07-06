Dublin are on the look-out for a new senior hurling manager after Mattie Kenny called time on his four-year reign today.

Kenny’s departure is no huge surprise in the wake of Dublin’s failure to progress from the Leinster SHC round-robin group and reach the All-Ireland series.

They had been reasonably well placed entering the final round of fixtures, only for defeat in Galway to signal their exit after Wexford’s dramatic winning raid on Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park fortress. This saw the Sky Blues fall to fourth in the table, losing out to Kilkenny and Wexford on scoring difference.

In many ways, that summed up the close-but-no-cigar nature of Kerry’s four years in the Sky Blue hotseat.

The Galwegian, who famously masterminded back-to-back All-Ireland club titles with Cuala, enjoyed some standout results in the capital but failed to string enough of them together in any one season.

In his maiden campaign, a famous last-day victory over Galway in Parnell Park saw them qualify for the 2019 All-Ireland series at the expense of his native county – only for his red-hot favourites to suffer a calamitous loss to Laois in the subsequent preliminary quarter-final.

His second championship, long delayed by Covid, included a spectacular provincial comeback against Kilkenny only to suffer a one-point defeat at the death.

Last summer delivered another impressive win over Galway to reach the Leinster final but, his options depleted by Covid, they shipped a nine-point defeat to Kilkenny and then came up short against Cork at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage.

What has proven to be his swansong campaign with Dublin began on a promising note. With the round-robin championship back after a two-year hiatus, they opened with three wins on the bounce – including what could have been a crucial success in Wexford – only to regress when the bar was raised by Kilkenny and then Galway.

His departure was confirmed in a Dublin GAA statement which included the following statement from Kenny: “I have informed the Dublin county board that I will not be seeking another term as senior hurling manager.

“Managing the Dublin senior hurling team for the last four years has been a great privilege and honour for me.

“We worked tirelessly in the effort to bring success to the county and our passionate band of Dublin supporters.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude and thank the Dublin county board, the management committee and great staff and stewards in Parnell Park for their unwavering support for me and my management team and players during our tenure.

“I want to acknowledge and thank every member of my management team and backroom team for the massive contribution and commitment you have given to the preparation of the team during this period.

“I would like to thank our loyal supporters and ‘the Friends of Dublin Hurling’ for your massive support for the team, both in Parnell Park and at our away games all around the country.

“Finally, a special thank you to a fantastic group of players. The respect and togetherness within our group made it a joy to work with you every day during my term as manager, and while we didn’t achieve the targets we set out for ourselves, I fully believe the success you deserve will arrive in the coming seasons.

“Again, thanks and the best of luck to everyone involved with Dublin hurling.”

Paying tribute to their outgoing manager, Dublin GAA chairman Mick Seavers said: “Mattie has made an enormous contribution to Dublin GAA, winning two All-Ireland senior club hurling titles with Cuala.

“In his time in charge of the senior hurling team we had some memorable wins and a first Leinster final appearance in seven years in 2021.

“I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over the last four years for Dublin GAA.

“The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Mattie and his management team shortly.”