Mattie Kenny makes four changes for Leinster SHC clash with Antrim

Mattie Kenny has made four changes to the Dublin hurling team for Saturday’s potential banana-skin championship opener against Antrim.

Long-serving ‘keeper Alan Nolan along with Paddy Smyth and Seán Moran in defence, plus Cian O’Sullivan at corner-forward, are all promoted for this Leinster SHC quarter-final.

The four players who started Dublin’s last league outing in Wexford and now make way are Seán Brennan, James Madden, Mark Schutte and Davy Keogh.

With Eamonn Dillon, one of Dublin’s chief goal threats, ruled out for the season through injury, the prodigal O’Sullivan has now seized his opening in the full-forward line.

The St Brigid’s clubman previously featured as a summer starter under Ger Cunningham in 2017.

Veteran Liam Rushe is named at No 6, despite relocating to full-forward during the Wexford game.

DUBLIN (SHC v Antrim): A Nolan; P Smyth, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; D Gray, L Rushe, S Moran; R McBride, C Burke; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Crummey; C Boland, R Hayes, C O’Sullivan.