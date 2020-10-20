Massive blow to Waterford's championship prospects as captain Pauric Mahony ruled out with knee injury

Pauric Mahony has been ruled out of the hurling championship with a knee injury. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Pauric Mahony has been dealt a cruel blow on the eve of the Munster SHC with the Waterford skipper ruled out of the 2020 campaign having suffered a serious knee injury last weekend.

Mahony's absence is a crushing blow to Déise boss Liam Cahill as he will have to plan without his skipper and free-taker for their upcoming provincial campaign, which kicks off with a semi-final against Cork on Halloween night.

The Ballygunner star is believed to have picked up the injury during a challenge game against Wexford and speculation is mounting that he may have suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury.

If so, the 28-year-old faces up to nine months on the sidelines which could also jeopardise his chances of featuring in the bulk of the 2021 season given the lengthy rehabilitation required.

Mahony bounced back from a horror leg break in 2015 to star for Waterford in recent seasons, most notably when shooting the lights out in their run to the All-Ireland final three years ago.

Waterford confirmed the news tonight via social media: "Pauric Mahony will miss the 2020 season due to a knee injury. Liam Cahill, his team and all in Waterford GAA would like to wish Pauric a speedy and full recovery."

Stephen Bennett is most likely to take up free-taking duties with Mahony sidelined while Cahill also has injury concerns over vice-captain Conor Prunty, defender Conor Gleeson and forward Neil Montgomery.

Online Editors