Sport Hurling

Saturday 30 March 2019

Massive blow for Galway as surgery rules Joe Canning out for up to 16 weeks

Joe Canning of Galway goes down injured against Waterford. Photo: Sportsfile
Joe Canning of Galway goes down injured against Waterford. Photo: Sportsfile
Ger Keville

Ger Keville

Galway have been dealt a massive blow as Joe Canning will be out for up to 16 weeks due to surgery on his injured groin.

Canning injured his groin in the Allianz hurling league semi final against Waterford last week and the Galway County Board have confirmed surgery is required.

"On Sunday March 24th, Joe Canning injured his groin in the Allianz National Hurling League Semi-Final against Waterford. The injury will require surgery and there is an expected recovery period of between 14 to 16 weeks," read a statement.

More to follow.....

Online Editors

The Throw-In: Dublin cop criticism, Limerick build their aura and Cork's decline continues

In association with Allianz

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport