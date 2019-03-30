Massive blow for Galway as surgery rules Joe Canning out for up to 16 weeks
Galway have been dealt a massive blow as Joe Canning will be out for up to 16 weeks due to surgery on his injured groin.
Canning injured his groin in the Allianz hurling league semi final against Waterford last week and the Galway County Board have confirmed surgery is required.
"On Sunday March 24th, Joe Canning injured his groin in the Allianz National Hurling League Semi-Final against Waterford. The injury will require surgery and there is an expected recovery period of between 14 to 16 weeks," read a statement.
