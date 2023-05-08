Martin Storey slams Wexford’s ‘negative’ game plan after poor start to Leinster SHC

Wexford's last All-Ireland winning hurling captain Martin Storey has voiced criticism of the current senior team's "negative" game plan that he feels has contributed to their poor start to the Leinster SHC round robin.

Wexford have lost games to Galway and Dublin, either side of a four-point win over Antrim in Chadwicks Wexford Park so far and must win their remaining games against Westmeath and Kilkenny and rely on Dublin to lose their games to remain in the championship.

And Storey sees a team that drifted too far from Wexford hurling's first principles of directness and players being trusted to win their own ball.

"We're not playing a Wexford style of hurling, We're playing an outside style of hurling and we did the same under Davy (Fitzgerald)," he said in a South East Radio interview aired over the weekend in response to Saturday's defeat to Dublin.

"I feel in Wexford we have always played a direct game, put the ball in and fight for the breaks and fight for the high ball. We always had brilliant catchers and we still have brilliant catchers.

"To me we are going by the modern thing that you have to run the ball, you have to go with short puck outs. No you don't have to do that, you have to do what suits your players best and I don't think we are doing that with Wexford.

"Whether it's suitable for Tipperary or Clare I don't know but it's not a Wexford style of hurling."

Storey told the station that Wexford are setting up for "damage limitation," with the placement of some of their players.

"Rory O'Connor is in the top five forwards in Ireland and he's after hurling wing-back and corner-back on two occasions (he has drifted into deeper roles during some league and championship games but hasn't started there),” he said.

"You don't see (Aaron) Gillane hurling corner-back for Limerick. You don't see dangermen being brought further away from goals. I have an issue with the way we are set up.”

Storey added that he was "happy enough" to see Lee Chin played at full-forward initially.

"But he hurled basically behind the two midfielders, as a third midfielder. So you were taking your threat automatically out of the forwards and the minute you take that threat out you are setting up defensively, setting up not to lose or not to lose by much rather than setting up to win. There is an awful difference," he said.

There was some contradiction later in the interview however when Storey suggested that Chin would be placed at centre-back where plays for his club Faythe Harriers.

"To me Lee Chin is the best centre-back in Ireland but he is playing full-forward or corner-forward," Storey said.

He also took issue with Conor McDonald's exclusion from the team for the last two games.

"Conor McDonald is possibly among the top three catching forwards in the country and he hasn't started the last two days. He came on against Antrim and caught three balls, set up two points and he came on Saturday and caught three balls, scored two points and set up a goal chance for Mikey Dwyer. But he can't do damage from the sideline."

Storey said his issue isn't with management, led by former Tipperary goalkeeper and All-Ireland winning selector Darragh Egan, but with their gameplan. It should also be remembered that Wexford were hit for 6-25 in a league game against Clare earlier in the year.

"We started Kevin Foley midfield and we brought him straight back defensive as a sweeper in front of the full-back line which opened up our field for the Dublin backs to come forward," Storey told 'South East.'

"And sure the proof of that was Paddy Doyle (Dublin corner-back) scoring the first point of the match, that shouldn't be happening. That's pulling the team on to you from the word go. I'd be setting up to attack Dublin from the word go.

"You look at last week when we set up to attack Antrim for the first 20 minutes. We played some absolutely brilliant hurling. In the second half we went back negative and we pulled in to protect the lead and it went from 10 points to four.

"We are playing negative set ups rather than attack and go and throw caution to the wind."