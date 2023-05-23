Martin Breheny: Why Wexford exiting Leinster is a ridiculous proposition

A few bad months should not lead to exclusion from their own provincial series

Wexford's Mikie Dwyer attempts a shot during the county's shock defeat to Westmeath last weekend. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Martin Breheny

Right then, who believes it would be good for hurling or Wexford if they weren’t competing in next year’s Leinster Championship?