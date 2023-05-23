Martin Breheny: Why Wexford exiting Leinster is a ridiculous proposition
A few bad months should not lead to exclusion from their own provincial series
Martin Breheny
Right then, who believes it would be good for hurling or Wexford if they weren’t competing in next year’s Leinster Championship?
Latest Hurling
Tipp boss Liam Cahill facing four-week ban after being reported for alleged abusive comments to match official
Martin Breheny: Why Wexford exiting Leinster is a ridiculous proposition
Limerick v Cork: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know
Dublin v Galway: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know
‘Time to bring it home’ – Tony Kelly’s rallying call for Clare’s Munster title quest
Westmeath in hurling wonderland but Niall Mitchell keen to finish off the job
‘I think it’s happening too much’ – Waterford legend Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh calls out players for feigning injury
‘We’re just giving away our jewel in the crown,’ says Antrim boss Darren Gleeson ahead of weekend of double-jeopardy
Colm Keys: Dark clouds over south-east heartlands are a major concern for hurling
The Throw-In Hurling Podcast: Tipp are back, crisis for Wexford and can Cork dump Limerick out?
Top Stories
How mother’s 30-year battle finally brought justice for little girl murdered by babysitter’s boyfriend
Lyme disease: For 16 years, I have struggled to push through the devastating physical and mental pain – I need to be here for my family
Galway will dispute settled with man convicted of fraud to get half of estate with rest divided among over 40 cousins’ children
Breaking | Classy Ireland book place in quarter-final of Euros with convincing victory over Hungary
Latest NewsMore
Colin O’Brien says Ireland are ready for European powerhouses after storming into last eight
London’s Vagina Museum meets fundraising goal for new premises
Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson attend premiere of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City
Ireland ‘struggling to deal with’ scale of refugee crisis, says Taoiseach
Woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by ex-footballer Paddy McCourt tells court she made mistakes in police statements
Ireland’s Ben Healy to wear the blue jersey of King of the Mountains at the Giro d’Italia
‘Take action’ and change law to legalise assisted dying, Prue Leith urges MPs
Interview with Maud Gonne among thousands of early recordings added to RTÉ’s online archive
Breaking | Classy Ireland book place in quarter-final of Euros with convincing victory over Hungary
CCTV shows police vehicle following bike ahead of fatal crash in Cardiff