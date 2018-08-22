Martin Breheny: Sunday Game gurus guilty of narrow view in selecting Team of the Year

The All-Stars selectors are regularly subjected to a blizzard of criticism for their choices, often by former managers and players working as media pundits.

The clear implication is that mere journalists aren't qualified to adjudicate on such matters and that they would do a much better job.

Having gathered in conclave on 'The Sunday Game', the learned ones chose seven Limerick men, three from Galway, two each from Cork and Clare, with Kilkenny goalkeeper, Eoin Murphy (pictured) completing their hurling team of the year.

Here's the question: If Galway forced a goal when Joe Canning's last-second free dropped short and Limerick had lost, would they have seven players on the team? And would Galway only have three? Of course not.

In fact, it's highly likely it would have been the other way around. If Limerick had lost to a late goal, would they have five more than Cork and Clare? No.

It seems like a classic case of being fiercely impressed by the last result rather than assessing the overall season.

