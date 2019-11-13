Martin Breheny: 'Galway appointment of an outsider is hard to fathom'

Why did Micheál Donoghue, who led them to All-Ireland success two years ago resign in August? Why did he take two months after the surprise elimination from the championship to do so?

Ger Loughnane. Photo: Sportsfile

Why did two of his selectors, Francis Forde and Noel Larkin, who were thought to be ready to replace Donoghue, decide against it?

And what of Jeffrey Lynskey, who led Galway to three minor All-Ireland titles and moved on to the U-20s this year? Was it not a natural progression to step up senior level?

If he didn't want it, why not? Was there something in the background that persuaded him that the time wasn't right? If so, what? And if there isn't enough intrigue in all of that, was there no other home-based manager good enough for the job?

Presumably not in the eyes of the committee charged with finding Donoghue's replacement, as they chose Limerick man Shane O'Neill who presided over Na Piarsaigh's All-Ireland success in 2016.

He has no inter-county managerial experience, but obviously made a sufficient impression on the interview panel to persuade them to recommend him. O'Neill becomes the second 'outsider' to manage Galway in 40 years, the other being Ger Loughnane, who was in charge for two unsuccessful years in 2007-08.

John McIntyre (2009-11) is, of course, a Tipperary man, but has been living and working in Galway for decades, so he doesn't qualify as an 'outsider'.

GAA Newsletter

Now that O'Neill is appointed, he can expect enthusiastic backing from the Galway squad and hurling public, who share the common ambition of returning to the No.1 spot next year. He may even turn out to be an inspired choice.

Still, isn't there something odd about Galway deciding that it was necessary to go outside county boundaries this time? It sends a clear message to their own managers/coaches (other than those who weren't prepared to take the job) that they aren't regarded as good enough.

Could you envisage Kilkenny, Tipperary or Cork going outside for a manager? There's as much chance of the ice-skating championships taking place in hell.

When Cyril Farrell was appointed Galway manager in late 1979, he talked about how the county needed to cast off its inferiority complex and believe in itself and its own resources. Galway's lack of self-confidence infuriated him as he believed it was holding them back. A year later, they were All-Ireland champions for the first time in 57 years.

Now, it might have been understandable to some degree that Galway's inner-belief was fragile prior to that, especially after spending ten disastrous years in the Munster Championship in the 1960s when they won only one game and lost most by big margins.

However, the 1980 All-Ireland breakthrough and all that followed it should have changed attitudes, yet nearly 40 years later, Galway are still looking outside to manage a team that won an All-Ireland two years ago and which has lost only two of 18 championship games in three seasons.

It's not exactly a vote of confidence in their own resources, now is it? Why is that the case? Since 1980, Galway have won 38 All-Ireland titles at senior, minor, U-21 and club level, only five behind leaders Kilkenny.

They have won almost as many as Cork and Tipperary combined and one more than Limerick, Clare, Waterford, Offaly, Wexford and Dublin combined, so clearly there's a huge amount of good work going on out west. Granted, their All-Ireland senior haul is disappointing, certainly by Kilkenny's standards, but then everyone else scores low when compared with the Cats.

Here's the All-Ireland title haul at senior, U-21/20, minor inter-county as well as senior club since 1980. Figures in brackets show All-Ireland senior wins.

Kilkenny 43 (15); Galway 38 (4); Tipperary 23 (6); Cork 17 (6); Offaly 11 (4); Clare 10 (3); Limerick 9 (1); Waterford 3 (0); Wexford 2 (1); Dublin 2 (0); Antrim 2 (0). Galway's high ranking, especially at underage and club level, points to a lot of coaching expertise in the county, so surely they should be self-sufficient on the managerial front too.

Irish Independent